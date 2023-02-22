Kroger Faces Criticism For Black History Month Display - Sparks Controversy Among Customers!

February is Black History Month, a month-long celebration that pays tribute to the contributions and accomplishments of African Americans throughout history.

Despite the efforts of various organizations to promote this event, one Kroger grocery store in Peachtree City, Georgia, has received criticism for its Black History Month display. The display featured a wine brand created by Snoop Dogg, and customers argued that it promotes negative stereotypes about Black people. Some customers even found it offensive and demanded that the display be taken down.

What Was In The Display?

Kroger had showcased Snoop Dogg's red wine blend next to a blackboard that read "Celebrating Black History Month." The board also had several phrases such as "Dream Like Martin" and "Say It Loud I'm Black And I'm Proud" written inside and around a clenched fist.

Why Did Customers Find The Display Offensive?

Customers found the display offensive because they thought it promoted negative stereotypes about Black people. Johnnie Jones, former Fayette County NAACP president, and retired commercial and military pilot, and Michael Drummond, another customer, both found the display offensive.

Jones felt that there were better ways to honor the Black community , such as featuring historical Black figures instead of promoting alcohol. Drummond also criticized the display for associating a wine brand with Black history.

Response From Kroger:

In response to the complaints, the Peachtree City Kroger took the display down. A spokesperson for Kroger told Best Life that the grocery store chain is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion and that their intention was never meant to be offensive.

Not Everyone Was Offended:

While some customers found the display offensive, others did not see it as a problem. Pam Lewis, another Kroger shopper, felt that there was nothing wrong with the Snoop Dogg display and that it should not have been taken down.

On the outlet's Facebook page , some users commented that the situation was overblown and that people are looking for something to complain about.

Kroger In The News:

Kroger has been in the news lately for other reasons as well. Some customers claimed that they were overcharged at their local stores. On Feb. 3, TikTok user Hanna Daminski posted a video showing that she ordered one pound of salmon online for $8.99, but Kroger's pickup service gave her six pounds of salmon and charged her $50. Other commenters on her video also shared similar experiences.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Kroger's Black History Month display caused controversy among customers. While some saw it as an innocent way to recognize the event, others found it offensive and associated it with negative stereotypes about Black people.

Kroger has taken down the display, and a spokesperson stated that the grocery store chain is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Meanwhile, the incident has brought Kroger into the spotlight once again, as customers continue to criticize the company for various reasons.

