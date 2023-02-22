JCPenney Under Fire For Allegedly Misleading Customers With Fake Discounts

JCPenney has been a part of American retail for over a century.

However, in recent times, the company has faced challenges in staying relevant. The company has been making changes under new leadership to regain its place in the retail market. However, JCPenney is facing a new challenge now as a shopper has filed a lawsuit against the company for allegedly "tricking customers" with "misleading" discounts.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the lawsuit and what it could mean for JCPenney.

JCPenney's Efforts Under New Leadership:

JCPenney has been working with new CEO Marc Rosen to r evitalize the 120-year-old retailer . Rosen has been working on a large-scale transformation of the brand to make it relevant again. The company has remodeled stores, improved its technology and online experience, and added new major brands, private-label clothing, and home furnishings labels.

The Lawsuit:

On February 13, 2023, a class action suit was filed against JCPenney in the US District Court for the Southern District of California. The lawsuit alleges that JCPenney is engaging in a "false reference pricing" scheme through its online marketplace.

False reference pricing is when a seller fabricates a false "original" price for a product and then offers that product at a substantially lower price under the guise of a sale. JCPenney is accused of advertising fake original prices for products on its website so that its sale prices appear better than they actually are.

This violates California's False Advertising Law, Consumers Legal Remedies Act, and Unfair Competition Law.

The Lawsuit Claims:

The lawsuit further claims that JCPenney is "tricking consumers." JCPenney is listing sale prices for apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home furnishings, beauty products, and other related items online alongside higher prices marked with a "strikethrough." This suggests to customers that JCPenney "previously offered their products at the strikethrough price,"—but according to the lawsuit, the items were never actually sold at these prices.

False reference pricing violates state and federal law. Despite this, sellers, including JCPenney, continue to use the tactic because they know they will be able to increase sales and profits by tricking consumers into making purchasing decisions based on the advertised reference prices.

The Plaintiff:

Maria Carranza filed the lawsuit against JCPenney. Carranza purchased a Cooks 2 Quart Air Fryer from JCPenney's online website on September 14, 2022. She claims that the air fryer's original price was listed as $60 with a strikethrough, and accompanied by a sale price of $39.99. However, the air fryer was never actually sold for $60 on JCPenney's website. Carranza said she would not have bought it if the discount hadn't appeared so substantial.

Conclusion:

JCPenney has been accused of using "misleading" discounts to "trick consumers" by advertising fake original prices for products on its website. The lawsuit claims that the items were never actually sold at the prices marked with a "strikethrough."

The plaintiff wants to stop JCPenney from engaging in false reference pricing, and seeks to collect damages for those who have "purchased products tainted by this deceptive pricing scheme."

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you ever felt like a retailer has used misleading discounts to trick you? Do you think false reference pricing is an ethical practice? Should retailers be allowed to advertise fake original prices for products?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!