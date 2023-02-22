Party Over for Party City: Company Closing At Least 22 Stores Following Bankruptcy Filing

Party City, the largest party supplies chain in the United States, is planning to close at least 22 stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2023.

The restructuring efforts are part of the company's plans to restructure its debt and keep its doors open. Party City has already auctioned off 12 of its leases, and another ten stores will close by the end of April. In this article, I will discuss the stores that will close, why the company is closing them, and the potential impact of these closures.

Party City Files For Bankruptcy:

Party City filed for bankruptcy in January 2023, citing a decline in sales and $1.67 billion in debt. The company aims to use the bankruptcy as a way to restructure its debt and remain in business.

In a statement, CEO Brad Weston said :

As we take this important step to put our business on stronger financial footing for the future, we are as committed as ever to inspiring joy by making it easy for our customers to create unforgettable memories.



22 Party City Stores To Close:

Party City plans to close at least 22 stores following its bankruptcy filing, according to documents filed in bankruptcy court on Feb. 16. The company is auctioning off an initial 12 stores, and another 10 locations will close later in February. These closures are part of the company's restructuring efforts to pare down its retail footprint in the U.S.

Stores Being Auctioned Off:

A&G Real Estate Partners is auctioning off 12 Party City leases as part of the first phase of closures. The affected stores span six states: New York, Missouri, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, and West Virginia. The stores range in size from 9,000 to 28,000 square feet and are located in shopping centers, strip malls, and freestanding locations.

The stores currently up for auction are in New York, Missouri, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, and West Virginia. The second phase of closures will affect individual locations in several different states.

Conclusion:

Party City's decision to close 22 stores is part of its restructuring efforts following its bankruptcy filing. The company is aiming to restructure its debt and remain in business. The affected stores are located in several different states, and some are already being auctioned off. The closures could have an impact on Party City's overall retail footprint and its ability to remain competitive in the party supplies market.

