Pilot Keeps Flying After Co-Pilot Dies Mid-Air, Mistaking The Situation For A Joke

In June 2022, a pilot and a flying instructor were on board a light aircraft for a flight around Blackpool Airport. During the flight, the flying instructor suffered an acute cardiac failure mid-air and passed away.

Photo by Kristopher Allison on Unsplash

However, the pilot continued to fly thinking that his co-pilot was pretending to take a nap. After landing, the pilot realized that his co-pilot had died, and he signaled the airport fire crew for assistance. The incident has highlighted the importance of having a second pilot on board a flight to mitigate safety risks.

The Incident Happened in June 2022:

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) recently released a report on the incident that happened in June 2022. According to the report , the pilot and flying instructor were in the cockpit together when the incident took place. The pilot continued flying the course, thinking that his co-pilot was pretending to nap.

The Flight Instructor Passed a Medical Exam Four Months Earlier:

The report revealed that the flying instructor had passed a medical exam four months earlier, and there were no indications that he was feeling unwell. People who had spoken to him on the morning of the incident said he was his normal cheerful self , and the three people who had flown with him for the trial lesson just prior to the incident flight said he seemed well, and nothing abnormal had occurred.

He Suffered Acute Cardiac Failure Mid-Air:

The flying instructor suffered an acute cardiac failure mid-air, which caused his head to roll back shortly after takeoff. However, the pilot believed he was pretending to take a nap. According to a postmortem exam, the flying instructor died mid-flight due to acute cardiac failure.

The Pilot Realized Something Was Wrong After Landing:

When the pilot safely landed the flight, he noticed his co-pilot's head was still rolling back and not responding, so he realized something was wrong. He then signaled to the airport fire crew, who came to assist.

Having a Second Pilot Mitigates Safety Risks:

The AAIB investigated the incident to learn from it, and they concluded that current medical assessments were acceptable. However, risks can never be reduced to zero, and cardiac events are a significant cause of sudden incapacitation, including death, even with pilots.

The report said that in multi-pilot commercial air transport, the safety risk is mitigated by the second pilot. However, the risk remains for single-pilot operations.

Conclusion:

The incident of a pilot continuing to fly thinking his co-pilot, who died in mid-air, was joking, highlights the importance of having a second pilot on board a flight to mitigate safety risks. Although the flying instructor had passed a medical exam four months earlier, he suffered an acute cardiac failure mid-air, causing his death. The AAIB investigated the incident, and they concluded that current medical assessments were acceptable. However, the risk remains for single-pilot operations.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What are your thoughts on the incident, and how do you think it could have been prevented? Do you think the current medical assessments for pilots are sufficient, or do you think more needs to be done? Have you ever experienced a medical emergency during a flight, and if so, how was it handled by the crew? Do you think having a second pilot on board a flight is necessary, or do you think it is possible to mitigate safety risks with only one pilot?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!