Say Goodbye To Your Local Walmart: Retail Giant To Permanently Close Down Several Stores By March 10

Walmart, the retail giant, recently announced the closure of several of its stores across the United States.

The company stated that there was no specific reason for the closures, but they are due to stores underperforming . Loyal shoppers are sad to see these stores go, especially those who rely on Walmart for their weekly groceries. In this article, I have compiled a list of all the Walmart locations that are going out of business by March 10.

Homewood, Illinois:

The Chicago area is being hit the hardest in terms of Walmart closures. In addition to the Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location, a Walmart Supercenter in Homewood, at 17550 S. Halstead Street, is closing as well. Customers were surprised that the store is closing, telling Fox 32 Chicago that the Homewood Walmart is " always busy ."

Plainfield, Illinois:

Rounding out the Chicago area Walmart closures is a Supercenter in Plainfield, Illinois, also closing by March 10 . The store is located at 12690 S. Route 59. A Walmart spokesperson told CBS Chicago that it's another "underperforming" store. As with those working at the Homewood location, employees at the Plainfield Walmart will be given the opportunity to transfer to another store.

Pinellas Park, Florida:

Florida shoppers are losing a Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 6900 US Highway 19 N., in Pinellas Park, the T ampa Bay Times reported . Similar to the other closing stores, Walmart told the outlet that the location "did not meet our financial expectations," and it's also set to shutter before that March 10 date.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Yet another Walmart Supercenter is saying goodbye in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The store is located in the southeast region of the city, located at 301 San Mateo Boulevard SE. Once again, this location has a closing date of March 10.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

A Walmart Supercenter on West Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee is shuttering before March 10, too. As is the case in Albuquerque and Chicago, news of the closure is already causing a stir in the local community.

Conclusion:

The closure of these Walmart stores is a sad event for many loyal customers and employees. The company has stated that the decision to close these stores was made following a thorough review process and that employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to other Walmart stores. However, there is concern among residents of these communities about potential food deserts and the lack of grocery stores in their areas.

