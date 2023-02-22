Walmart Expands Its Product Offerings: Partners With New Brands To Bring More Products To Shoppers

As one of the largest retail companies in the world, Walmart is known for its low prices and vast selection of products.

In recent years, Walmart has made changes to its stores and offerings, including introducing new interactive designs and banning single-use bags in some states. Now, Walmart is expanding its product offerings in four new areas.

Coffee:

Walmart has partnered with Founding Fathers Coffee , a brand that donates 50% of its profits to military families. Founding Fathers Coffee is now available in over 1,600 Walmart stores in the U.S. and online. Shoppers can choose from a variety of flavors, including Chesapeake Bay Caramel, Valley Forge Vanilla, Mount Vernon Mocha, and Old Hickory Hazelnut.

Plant-Based Products:

Walmart is expanding its selection of plant-based products by partnering with Planting Hope Company Inc. Planting Hope's full product assortment is now available on Walmart's online marketplace, including the RightRice Veggie Rice line, Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia Veggie Snacks collections.

Home Care:

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. is officially launching its flagship home care brand, Grove Co., at select Walmart stores nationwide and on the retailer's online marketplace. Gel and foaming hand soaps, plastic-free personal care products, and vegan, plant-based skincare items from Grove Co. are now available in over 1,000 Walmart stores and on Walmart's website.

Children's Apparel:

Gerber Childrenswear LLC's exclusive collection of children's essentials at Walmart called Modern Moments By Gerber is expanding to include swimwear, travel accessories, and nursery decor. Walmart shoppers will have exclusive access to more Gerber-made products, like swimsuits, swim trunk sets, cart seat canopies, shopping cart covers, milestone blankets, ceiling mobiles, and wall decals.

Conclusion:

Walmart continues to evolve by introducing new products and updating its stores. With the expansion of these four areas, shoppers have even more options to choose from when shopping at Walmart.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What are your thoughts on Walmart's expansion? Have you tried any of the new products? Do you think these changes will attract new customers to Walmart?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!