“… No child should be deemed disgusting” - Miami Archbishop Criticizes Florida Governor DeSatnis

It appears there is a rift between Miami Archbishop and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Miami Archbishop Holds Press Conference

According to an article by the Catholic World Report, "The Archbishop of Miami has decried Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ comments this week belittling the plight of unaccompanied minors fleeing Central America for the United States."

During a press conference on February 10 Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski said,

"At Governor DeSantis’ Monday meeting with a few former Pedro Pan kids in Miami’s Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, he described any comparison of unaccompanied minors from Cuba in the early 60’s with those from Central America today as ‘disgusting'...This was a new low in the zero-sum politics of our divisive times. Children are children — and no child should be deemed ‘disgusting’ — especially by a public servant,”

Ad Campaign Claims DeSantis called Immigrant Children “Disgusting”

Advertisements placed by the American Business Immigration Coalition Action claim that Governor DeSantis called immigration children disgusting. Christina Pushaw, press secretary for the governor has taken issue with the ad campaign claiming that it is false.

The Catholic News Agency reached out people of the archbishop for their take on this. CNA reports, "The Archdiocese of Miami declined to comment when reached for contact, telling CNA that they were not behind the ads and that “any communication involving the Governor and the Archbishop would be conducted between them, not through the media.”

What Are Your Thoughts?

What are your thoughts about the archbishops criticism of governor DeSantis? Do you agree with it? I'd like to know your thoughts.

Please let me know what you think in the comments below.