New Target Store Opening in Utah - What Should Customers Expect?

Utah will soon have a new 135,000 square feet Target Store.



Where is the new store Opening?



KSL reports , “Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their "Target fix," their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality. Real estate firm Brixton Capital announced Monday that a new Target will occupy the former Dillard's building at Provo Towne Centre.”

But when will the new store open? Unfortunately, as of yet, there has been no announcement as to when the store will open.

This isn’t the first Target store in Utah. According to a report by KSL, “Target's first small-format store in Utah was opened in Provo in 2018. Located at 1290 N. State, the store is only 26,100 square feet in size. The Target coming to Provo Towne Centre will be the traditional larger-sized store at 135,000 square feet.”

How many Target Stores are there?

According to data company ScrapeHero, “There are 1,948 Target retail stores in the United States as of February 13, 2023. The state with the most number of Target locations in the US is California, with 314 retail stores, which is about 16% of all Target retail stores in the US.”

Considering the size of the company and it’s presence in other states, there are very few Target stores in Utah.

