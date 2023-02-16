California’s Sequoia Mall Closing for Construction - When Will It Reopen?

California’s Sequoia Mall will close on March 31 for major renovation work .

Photo by Heidi Fin on Unsplash



Why Is The Mall Closing?

According to Visalia Times Delta , “The Sequoia Mall and some of the businesses within will close their doors to the public this spring in preparation for future renovations. Construction on the south side of the mall has been going on for months as Nordstrom Rack and Sprouts Farmers Market prepare to make their debuts. Barnes and Noble will follow suit after 30-day notices were handed out last week. It is expected to open this year.”



The interior of the mall will close on the 31st of next month. As of yet, no reopening date has been given. Although, Paynter Realty and Investments President David Paynter is quoted as saying,



“The future of the Sequoia Mall is bright. It will re-open but for now... the time has come to close the doors so that new doors can be opened in the future.”





Frustration at Mall Closing

Visalia Times reports, “The closure of businesses caused frustration and anger last week. An employee from one restaurant began throwing things inside the mall and someone took a knife to at least two screens inside Regal Theaters. Police have not given an update on either incident. It's unclear if Regal will remain open, however financial strain on the theater chain has prompted other theater outlets to approach Paynter in hopes they can take over once the mall reopens.”

New Stores Opening in Sequoia Mall

Paynter Realty and Investments has confirmed that several new businesses will be opening in the Mall including, Nordstrom Rack, Sprouts Farmers Market, Barnes and Noble, and Sola Salon. Some of the stores already in operation in the Mall are, Hobby Lobby and Visalia's MMA Gear. The president of Pynter has confirmed that Hobby Lobby is expected to remain open over the summer.



What Are Your Thoughts?

What do you think about the closure of this Mall? Will this affect your shopping experience? Have you ever shopped at Sequoia Mall before? I’d like to know your thoughts.



Please share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!