Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced Customers

Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world and is a community staple in many places.

The retailer offers reliable low prices, making it a popular spot for people to do their weekly grocery shopping. However, the company has recently announced that it will be closing multiple stores, starting from 17th February. This news has come as a disappointment to many local communities who are worried about the impact of the closures.

In this article, we will look at the locations where Walmart is closing its stores and the concerns of the local communities.

Chicago Losing Three Walmart Stores:

The city of Chicago is set to lose three Walmart stores in the coming weeks. The first one to shut down will be the Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location on 17th February. Walmart has said that the decision to close the store was not taken lightly and was based on a thorough review process. The company has learned from this location and is incorporating those learnings into its Pick-up and Delivery services from surrounding stores.

The Homewood and Plainfield locations in the Chicago suburbs are also set to close by 10th March . Walmart has said that the closures are a result of the stores not meeting their financial expectations and are in line with their threshold for closing underperforming locations.

Local Walmart Shoppers Disappointed:

Local Walmart shoppers in Chicago are not happy with the closures , particularly the Homewood location, which is "always busy." Many shoppers are concerned about the impact of the closures on the community and are worried about losing the option of low-priced groceries. Homewood Mayor Rich Hofeld has said that the village was surprised by the news and will work with the property owner to fill the space as soon as possible.

New Mexico Losing Walmart Store:

The southeast region of Albuquerque is set to lose a Walmart store. The store on San Mateo Boulevard will close by 10th March . Walmart has said that the employees at the store will be able to transfer to other locations and that the company does not plan to close any additional stores in the Albuquerque area.

However, many locals are worried about the closure , which will render the area a food desert. There are no other grocery stores in the area, and nearby retailers do not offer nutritious options. The closure of Walmart is a cause for concern for low-income families who rely on the store for fresh food and groceries.

Wisconsin Store Closing:

A Walmart store on West Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will also close before 10th March. Walmart has said that the closure is a result of a review process and that they are grateful to the customers who have shopped at the store.

However, the closure has been met with concern, as it will negatively impact shoppers, pharmacy customers, store workers, and contribute to the food desert issues in the area. Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. has said that he and the Department of City Development are working to find a replacement for Walmart's current space.

Conclusion:

The closures of Walmart stores are a cause for concern for local communities who rely on the retailer for low-priced groceries. The closures will negatively impact shoppers, pharmacy customers, store workers, and contribute to the food desert issues in some areas. The local communities are worried about the impact of the closures on their communities and are looking for alternative solutions to replace Walmart.

