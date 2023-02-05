Starbucks Fans Rejoice: Pink Drink Now Available in Ready-to-Drink Format - Will Be Coming to Grocery Stores Near You!

The CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, announced the Pink Drink will soon be available for purchase in a ready-to-drink format.

Starbucks, a popular coffee chain, is making a big change to one of its most sought-after drinks - the Pink Drink. The CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, announced the Pink Drink will soon be available for purchase in a ready-to-drink format . This comes as a response to the drink's "overwhelming success" on the Starbucks menu.

In this article, we will take a look at the Pink Drink, new additions to the Starbucks menu, and changes to the rewards program.

The Pink Drink:

The Pink Drink, part of Starbucks' Refreshers line, is a cold beverage made from passionfruit and coconut milk. Since joining the Starbucks menu in 2016 as a customized "secret menu" item, the drink has become increasingly popular among customers. The ready-to-drink format of the Pink Drink is expected to be a hit with young customers and the Gen Z audience, who will now be able to purchase it in grocery stores nationwide.

New In-Store Items:

Starbucks has recently added two new items to its menu. The Pistachio Latte has returned, along with a new addition - the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. This new vanilla syrup-sweetened beverage is topped off with pistachio cream foam and buttery sprinkles, making it the perfect cold drink for the winter season. In addition, the Red Velvet Loaf is back on the menu , a 410-calorie treat made of a vanilla cake mixed with red velvet and chocolate icing.

Changes to the Rewards Program:

Starbucks fans are preparing for big changes to the rewards program , which boasts over 30 million members in the US. Starting February 13, the changes to the rewards program include 50 stars being worth 100 stars, 150 stars being worth 200 stars, and 200 stars being worth 300 stars.

However, members will have to use 100 stars to receive a free hot coffee, hot tea, packaged snacks, or a bakery item. This means the number of points needed to receive most of its popular items, excluding iced coffee and tea, will increase. On the other hand, the number of stars needed for iced coffee and tea will decrease from 150 to 100.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Starbucks is making a big change to its popular Pink Drink by making it available in a ready-to-drink format. The coffee chain has also added two new items to its menu and is making changes to its rewards program. Whether you are a fan of the Pink Drink or are looking to try something new, there is something for everyone at Starbucks.

