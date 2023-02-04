Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!

Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents.

Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash

With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.

Who Is Eligible For The Rebate?

If the plan is approved, it will follow the same eligibility criteria as House Bill 1302 which provided Georgia taxpayers with rebates last year. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue , married couples who filed together would receive up to $500, head of household filers would receive up to $375 and single adult filers would receive up to $250.

The rebate would be available to residents who filed their tax returns in 2020 and 2021. The method of payment would be a mailed check or direct deposit for those who filed electronically.

Property Tax Relief:

Governor Kemp introduced this measure last month stating that it would:

Put real money back in the pockets of hardworking Georgians facing unforeseen jumps in property values and record-high inflation.

Additionally, the state House approved a $1 billion property tax relief program which would offer the average Georgia homeowner a rebate of $500.

Other States Providing Direct Payments:

Georgia is not alone in providing direct payments to residents, as other states such as New Jersey and South Carolina are still offering rebates to taxpayers . Californians are also eligible to receive payments of between $200 and $1,050 if they apply by February 14th.

Conclusion:

The proposed tax rebates in Georgia aim to provide financial relief to residents facing high property values and inflation. With the state having a budget surplus, the governor is using a portion of this surplus to offer one-time direct payments to eligible taxpayers.

While the plan is still under debate in the state Senate, it is part of a larger trend of states offering direct payments to residents during the pandemic.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What are your thoughts on the proposed tax rebates in Georgia? Have you received any financial relief in the form of direct payments from your state during the pandemic? What do you think are the pros and cons of offering one-time direct payments to residents?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!