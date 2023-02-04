The Largest Sandwich Chain In The World Continues to Grow: Positive Sales Results For The Second Consecutive Year

Ty D.

Subway, the globally renowned sandwich chain, has reported positive sales growth for the second consecutive year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NNWK_0kcgrME200
Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

The company has seen an increase in average unit volumes, which are higher than they have been in a decade, and a slowdown in store closures. This article highlights the reasons behind Subway's recent success and what the company has in store for the future.

Revitalizing the Menu:

Subway began its journey of major changes by improving its menu. In 2021, the company introduced 12 foundational sandwiches, called the “Subway Series,” aimed at reducing dependence on custom orders that can detract from the brand's quality. These 12 subs accounted for 19% to 20% of the chain’s sales last year, and the company aims to drive sales closer to 40% to 45% in the coming years.

Improvement in Digital Channels:

Subway has improved its focus on digital channels, leading to higher sales in the last quarter. The company hopes that simplifying the ordering process, coming up with a higher price point, and friendlier options for digital orders will help it boost sales further.

Slicers in Restaurants:

Subway has introduced slicers in its restaurants, which can help improve the perception of its quality while lowering costs. The company has already rolled out 7,000 slicers so far, and CEO John Chidsey says that this move will drive the message and improve the quality of the chain's offerings.

Conclusion:

Subway's recent success is a result of its continued efforts to revitalize its menu and improve its digital channels. The company's future plans include encouraging franchisees to build new units and introducing slicers in its restaurants. With these changes, Subway is well on its way to becoming a top player in the fast food industry.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you tried the Subway Series sandwiches? What do you think of them? What do you think of Subway's efforts to improve its digital channels? Have you noticed the slicers in Subway restaurants? What impact do you think they have on the quality of the offerings?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

