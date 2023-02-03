Food Safety At Risk: 53,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled Due to Listeria Fears - USDA Issues Warning

The USDA has recently issued a warning about the recall of 53,000 pounds of sausage products due to Listeria fears.

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

However, the USDA has recently issued a warning about the recall of 53,000 pounds of sausage products due to Listeria fears.

The Major Sausage Product Recall:

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Rhode Island-based Daniele International LLC has recalled 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products. The recall affects several types of products, including various brands and sell-by dates.

The Affected Products:

The affected products include plastic trays of charcuterie and salami products with different sell-by dates. The products were produced on various dates from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022, and shipped to retail locations nationwide from Dec. 23, 2022, to Jan. 17, 2023.

The Reason for Recall:

The recall is due to the detection of Listeria monocytogenes in the production facility during a routine FSIS inspection. Ingesting the microorganism can lead to listeriosis, which can cause severe symptoms and is dangerous for certain populations, such as the elderly or immunocompromised, and pregnant women.

What to Do if You Have the Affected Products:

FSIS advises customers who purchased the recalled sausage and charcuterie items to throw them out immediately or return them to their place of purchase. They also recommend seeking medical attention if there is any concern of illness.

The agency adds that high-risk individuals should be especially cautious and visit a healthcare provider if they experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food.

Conclusion:

The latest health scare over sausage products is not an isolated incident, as there have been several recalls recently due to potential contamination. People should always be cautious and aware of the food products they consume, especially those that have been recalled.

