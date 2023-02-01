Walmart's Text To Shop Feature And Anti-Theft Measures Spark Controversy Among Customers

Some of Walmart’s recent changes have not gone down well with consumers, who are now speaking out against the retailer.

Walmart is a retail giant that has been offering low prices and a wide range of products for the past 60 years. But with the changing times, Walmart has had to adapt to stay in business. However, some of its recent changes have not gone down well with consumers , who are now speaking out against the retailer.

Walmart's Text to Shop Feature:

Walmart recently introduced a new feature called " Text to Shop " which allows customers to do all their online shopping by sending text messages. The free tool is available on iOS and Android devices and connects the customer's phone to their Walmart account. Walmart explains that with Text to Shop, customers can search for items, add or remove items from their cart, and schedule a pickup or delivery all through text messages.

However, the feature has received criticism from customers who are calling it "buggy" and "not fully baked" . One customer reported that the chatbot often failed to list all the options Walmart offered and got confused when asked to remove certain items from the cart.

Anti-Theft Measures in Stores:

Walmart has also been busy adding new features to combat shoplifting. The retailer has increased its anti-theft features in stores by putting items like beauty products and electronics behind glass doors and covered with spider wrap alarms. Some customers have already slammed Walmart for putting mascaras worth less than $10 in locked boxes.

@karmatraine Wilkes county NC Walmart..you better know what you want before you open it.. The tattle tale will sound... it was in the vitamins and cold supplies... ♬ original sound - karmatraine

Another anti-theft feature has also faced backlash from shoppers. A TikTok user showed a video of a shopper opening a protective barrier over the vitamin aisle, only to be greeted with an automated announcement followed by a beeping alarm sound that did not stop until the flap was closed again.

Conclusion:

While Walmart is trying to make shopping more convenient and secure, its recent changes have faced criticism from customers. The retailer has not yet responded to the concerns about its Text to Shop feature or the anti-theft measures in stores.

