Amazon Fresh Shocks Customers with Sky-High Delivery Fees: Will Require Customers To Spend Four Times As Much

Amazon Fresh is changing its delivery fees and service fees starting February 28, 2023, and it will require customers to spend four times as much to get free delivery.

Photo by Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash

Grocery shopping has become much easier with the advent of online grocery delivery services. One of the biggest names in this business is Amazon Fresh, which offers free delivery to Prime members on orders over a certain amount. However, Amazon Fresh is changing its delivery fees and service fees starting February 28, 2023, and it will require customers to spend four times as much to get free delivery.

In this article, we will take a look at the new fees and the impact they will have on Amazon Fresh customers.

Amazon Fresh Delivery Fees:

Amazon Fresh has raised the threshold for free delivery from $35 to $150, which means customers will have to spend more than four times as much to get free delivery. This change applies to both brick-and-mortar Amazon Fresh stores and orders from its online grocery store, and it will take effect on February 28, 2023.

New Service Fees:

Orders that don't meet the $150 threshold for free delivery will incur a service fee . Orders between $100 and $150 will have a $3.95 service fee, orders between $50 and $100 will have a $6.95 fee, and orders under $50 will have a $9.95 fee. These fees apply to grocery orders within the two-hour delivery window, and customers with "delivery time flexibility of up to six hours" will get a reduced rate , although it's not clear what that discount will look like.

Alternatives to Amazon Fresh:

The new pricing structure has caused frustration among Amazon Fresh customers, with many of them vowing to take their business elsewhere. Some customers have stated that they will switch to other competitors such as Walmart+, and others have joked that they will start shopping at their local bodega.

Conclusion:

The new delivery fees and service fees from Amazon Fresh will make it more expensive for customers to get their groceries delivered, and many customers are unhappy with the changes. However, Amazon has stated that the new pricing structure is an attempt to keep food prices lower and to better cover grocery delivery costs. In the end, it remains to be seen whether Amazon Fresh's customers will stick with the service or choose other alternatives.

