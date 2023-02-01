Churches in Crisis: Christianity On A Decline In The United States

The United States of America is facing a declining number of churches , with a significant number of them closing every year.

Photo by Johny vino on Unsplash

This decrease in attendance is believed to be due to the country's rapidly changing non-religious population, which experts say has only accelerated since the COVID-19 pandemic. With Christianity dominating American politics, the closure of churches has become a critical issue for pastors and religious organizations.

Churches Closing Rapidly:

Around 4,500 Protestant churches closed in 2019, the last year data is available, according to Lifeway Research . The number of churches in the US did not grow for the first time since the company started studying the topic. With the COVID-19 pandemic speeding up the trend of people turning away from Christianity, researchers predict that the closures will only have accelerated.

Causes Of Decline:

A long-running trend of people moving away from religion and a younger generation abandoning Christianity altogether is one of the primary reasons for the decline of churches. In 2017, Lifeway Research surveyed young adults aged between 18 and 22 who had attended church regularly and found that 70% of them had stopped attending church regularly.

Some of the reasons cited were "logistical," such as people moving away for college or starting jobs that made it challenging to attend church, while others were more critical of the church environment, such as church members seeming judgmental or hypocritical. A quarter of the young adults who dropped out of church said they disagreed with the church's stance on political and social issues.

Pew Research found that the number of Americans who identified as Christian was 64% in 2020, with 30% of the US population being classed as "religiously unaffiliated." Stephen Bullivant, author of Nonverts: The Making of Ex-Christian America, said that in the Christian world, the change has been generational, with grandparents being regular churchgoers, their children believing in God but not attending church regularly, and millennials having little experience or relationship with churchgoing or religion.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a role in the decline of churches, with people who were weakly attached to the church suddenly having months of not attending and then thinking that they do not need to go. The sexual abuse scandal in the Catholic Church may have also driven away people who had only a tenuous connection to the faith.

Conclusion:

The decline of churches in the United States is a critical issue that is reshaping the country's religious landscape. With thousands of churches closing each year, religious organizations and pastors are faced with hard decisions and challenges to keep their congregations sustainable. The younger generation of Americans is not feeling accepted in a church environment, and with the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerating the trend of people moving away from religion, the future of churches in the United States is uncertain.

