Dead Malls On The Rise Across The Country. Is This The End Of The Mall Era?

The world of shopping is evolving and the pandemic has accelerated the shift from physical stores to online shopping.

Photo by Ion Fet on Unsplash

As a result, many malls in America are facing closure, leading to the rise of so-called "dead malls". In this article, we will examine the causes and consequences of the decline of malls and their impact on the retail industry.

What is a Dead Mall?

A dead mall is a shopping center that has a high vacancy rate, low consumer traffic, or is outdated or deteriorating. The term "dead mall" was first used by deadmalls.com , a website that tracks the decline of malls across the US.

Decline of Malls in America:

At the peak of mall shopping, there were around 2,500 malls in the US , but now there are only about 600 left. This decline is attributed to a change in consumer behavior and inflation, with many shoppers choosing to shop online instead of in physical stores. The University Mall in Tampa, Florida, is just one example of a mall that has fallen on hard times. Once a thriving shopping center , the mall has become a ghost town with only smaller retailers remaining.

Causes of Dead Malls:

The decline of malls started when big department stores began leaving, with JCPenney leaving in 2005, followed by Dillard's in 2008, Macy’s in 2017, Sears in 2018, and the Dillard's clearance store in 2022. The closure of these stores was due to a decline in overall sales, with many customers opting to shop online instead. Other retailers like Walmart, Macy’s, and Bed Bath & Beyond are also closing stores nationwide.

Consequences of Dead Malls:

Nick Egelanian, president of retail consultancy SiteWorks, believes that only about 150 malls will survive the next few decades. As more stores close, relocate, or rethink their business strategies, closures could become a reality for many malls nationwide. The decline of malls has far-reaching consequences, from job losses to a decrease in property values in the surrounding areas.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the rise of dead malls in America is a result of the changing shopping habits of consumers and the impact of the pandemic. The decline of malls has significant consequences for both the retail industry and the communities they once served. As the world of shopping continues to evolve, it remains to be seen what the future holds for malls in America.

