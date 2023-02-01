You Can Claim Up to $2,000 in Tax Credits for Your Home Improvements!

Making home improvements can be costly, but did you know that you can get some of that money back through tax credits?

Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash

Energy Star has reported on several federal tax credits that are available for homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. In this article, we will be discussing the eligible items for tax credits, the maximum amount that can be claimed, and other tax credits to consider.

Eligible Items for Tax Credits:

The tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act are equal to the full cost of the equipment, up to a certain cap. The following items are eligible for tax credits up to the maximum amount :

Air source heat pumps ($2,000)

Central air conditioner ($600)

Natural gas and propane hot water boilers ($600)

Biomass stoves and boilers ($2,000)

Natural gas and oil furnaces ($600)

Heat pump water heaters ($200)

Natural gas water heaters ($600)

Electric panel upgrade ($600)

Exterior windows and skylights ($600)

Exterior doors ($250 for each door or $500 maximum for all doors per year)

Insulation materials ($1,200)

Maximum Amount Claimable:

Homeowners can claim up to $1,200 in tax credits per year, unless the initial tax credit is above this amount (like the ones for biomass stoves and air source heat pumps). For purchases made from 2005 to 2021, the maximum credit limit is $500, but taxpayers will be ineligible to claim if they have already claimed this much previously. Purchases made in 2009 or 2010 can be claimed for a combined limit of $1,500.

Other Tax Credits to Consider:

If you're not planning on doing any home renovations soon, there are still tax credits you may be eligible for. The earned income tax credit (EITC) is available for low-to-moderate-income households and individuals, with eligible individuals being able to get $600 this year. The child tax credit (CTC) is also a popular credit to claim, with qualifying parents having a modified adjusted gross income of $200,000 or less (for single filers, heads of household, and those who are married but filing separately), and $400,000 or less for married couples filing jointly.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, making home improvements can now be made even more affordable through tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act. With a list of eligible items for tax credits and the maximum amount that can be claimed, homeowners can take advantage of this opportunity to get some money back on their energy-efficient upgrades. Don't forget to consider other tax credits, like the earned income tax credit (EITC) and child tax credit (CTC), to further offset any taxes owed.

