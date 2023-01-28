Beware of Scammers Pretending to be Your Home Insurance Company: New Home Warranty Scam Looks Very Real, Insurers Warn

Scammers are always finding new ways to trick people into giving away their personal information and money.

One of the latest scams is a home warranty scam that looks so real , it keeps fooling people. Insurers are warning the public about this scam and how to spot it.

What is the Home Warranty Scam?

The home warranty scam is a mailed notice warning that a customer's home warranty has expired or is about to expire. The outside of the envelope may even be printed with an urgent message in red text, pressing the letter's importance or suggesting an affiliation with a bank or financial institution.

In many cases, the enclosed letter makes it appear as though the company contacting the addressee is somehow connected to their homeowner's insurance company or even their county's deed office. The letter often states that it's a final notice before a policy expires, leaving the residents on the hook to pay for any repairs.

Some notifications can even include a photo of the targeted home printed on a return envelope requesting an immediate fee payment, tricking some into thinking the request is authentic .

How Do Scammers Make it Look Real?

Scammers might have access to information that can help them make their attempts look more believable. "Some information about mortgages—such as the name of your lender and servicer—are public record and that information can be found online," the Tennessee Attorney General's Office warned in a press release . "These scammers use the name of your mortgage company in the letter to appear legitimate."

How to Spot the Scam:

Authorities say there's an easy way to tell when you're dealing with a likely scammer. "Solicitations that use threatening language or unnecessary urgency are almost always a scam," Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a press release.

He further added:

If you are interested in purchasing a home warranty from a legitimate company, I encourage you to do your research—start by looking for warranty companies that service your neighborhood, ask friends and family for referrals, research what kind of coverage you need, compare coverage among companies, and pay attention to exclusions and limitations.

What to Do if You Receive a Letter:

If you receive such a letter in the mail, authorities say you should either throw it away immediately or report it to law enforcement.

Conclusion:

This home warranty scam is just one of the many ways scammers are trying to steal personal information and money. It's important to always be on the lookout for scams and to do your research before giving out any personal information. Be wary of unsolicited messages or prompts, especially if they contain typos, grammatical mistakes, or press a sense of urgency to send money or complete a task.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you ever been a victim of a scam like this? How do you stay safe from scams? What other scams have you come across recently?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!