"I Don't Know What Went Through My Head": Fisherman Taunts Crocodile, Narrowly Escapes Attack

A fisherman in Australia had a close call with a crocodile when he taunted the animal with his fishing rod while fishing near Cairns, Queensland.

Kody Duncan was fishing at Wujal Wujal Falls when he spotted the crocodile and decided to provoke it by splashing his fishing rod lure over its head. The crocodile responded by lunging at Duncan, nearly pulling him into the water.

Duncan was fishing at Wujal Wujal Falls and spotted the crocodile lying still under the water. He began to splash his fishing rod lure over the crocodile's head, trying to get its attention. Saltwater crocodiles, even the babies, are known for being one of the most aggressive species in the world. After only two splashes, the crocodile lunged at Duncan, who was still filming the incident. The footage becomes chaotic as the man tries to get back and away from the crocodile.

Duncan was clearly not expecting the crocodile to move towards him so fast and can be heard shouting and swearing as he runs away. He later posted the footage on his TikTok account where commenters were confused about why he would provoke a crocodile in the first place. Duncan responded, "Honestly I don't know what went through my head."

Wujal Wujal Council warns people to stay at least five meters away from the edge of rivers, lagoons, and water holes at all times. They say that the wildlife, including dangerous species like crocodiles and snakes, are usually shy of humans and would rather move out of the way unless people get too close to their territory.

Taunting wild animals is never a good idea and this fisherman learned that the hard way. The incident serves as a reminder to always respect the wildlife and stay away from dangerous animals. It's also important to follow the rules and guidelines set by local authorities to ensure the safety of both humans and animals.

