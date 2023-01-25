$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in Prison

A woman from Houston, Texas, Iris Amador Argueta, 34, is facing a possible prison sentence for stealing lottery money from her cousin.

Photo by Xie lipton on Unsplash

Argueta allegedly claimed a $500,000 lump sum from a $1 million lottery "scratch off" ticket, which actually belonged to her cousin.

How the Crime Was Committed:

Argueta's cousin purchased the lucky $5 Hod 'Em Poker ticket from a Glen Cove convenience store on October 28, 2020. According to an investigation by Glen Cove Police Department and Nassau County District Attorney, the ticket held a $1 million prize. The victim asked Argueta to claim the money on his behalf so that he could remain anonymous.

The victim allegedly promised Argueta, who lived in Virginia at the time, $50,000 of the prize money in exchange for claiming it on his behalf. Argueta then mailed the ticket in on November 13, as per the rules.

However, Argueta apparently felt $50,000 wasn't enough incentive to claim the winnings—instead, she allegedly decided to take almost all of it for herself. She reportedly told the victim the prize winnings were actually just $20,000 and handed over $13,436 in cash, claiming the rest went to taxes.

The victim soon realized they had been lied to after finding a press release from the NYS Lottery website. Argueta was named as the winner who claimed the $1 million prize and walked away with $537,440 after taxes, according to the DA's office. When the victim confronted Argueta, she allegedly claimed not to have any more money and threatened him with legal action.

Consequences:

Argueta ended up pleading guilty to second-degree grand larceny before Judge Howard Sturim, and is facing 16-48 months in prison after sentencing on March 15, 2023. Argueta had $317,857.13 in winnings forfeited from her bank account and returned to the victim.

Conclusion:

Argueta's greed led to her stealing from her own cousin and lying about the amount of winnings. She is now facing a possible prison sentence for her actions. Argueta's case serves as a reminder of the consequences of committing fraud, especially when it comes to large sums of money. It is important to remember that honesty is always the best policy, even when it may seem tempting to take advantage of a situation.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What do you think about Argueta's actions? Have you ever been a victim of a similar situation? How do you feel about the punishment given to Iris Amador Argueta? Have you ever experienced or know anyone who has experienced a similar situation? In your opinion, what could have been done to prevent this situation?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!