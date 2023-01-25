Experts Warn Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could be a Disaster for Shoppers

Kroger and Albertsons, two of the biggest names in the grocery space, are pursuing a major merger.

The deal, which was first announced in October 2022, is still far from a sure thing and is facing criticism from experts who warn that it could be a disaster for shoppers. If the merger were to go through, it would make Kroger and Albertsons the largest grocery chains in the U.S, similar in size to Walmart.

In this article, we will discuss the potential effects of the Kroger-Albertsons merger on shoppers, including store closures, rising prices, and the impact on local chains.

Store Closures:

The merger, which would require Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approval, would likely require the closing of stores . J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman told PYMNTS in October that the merger would seriously affect the West Coast, where both Albertsons and Kroger have a commanding presence, but shoppers nationwide could feel the effects .

A representative for Kroger denied that there would be any closures and stated that the company would work with the FTC to develop a divesture plan.

Rising Prices:

Experts warn that the Kroger-Albertsons merger could drive up prices and make it even harder for smaller chains to stock their shelves. If the bigger retailers are demanding goods, they're more likely to get them, which could lead to higher costs and less availability of products for rural stores.

A 2008 study published by Orley C. Ashenfelter, an economist at Princeton, and Daniel S. Hosken, of the FTC, appears to confirm this, stating that four out of five mergers led to price increases between 3 and 7 percent.

Impact on Local Chains:

Michael Needler Jr., president and CEO of Fresh Encounter, a chain of 98 grocery stores based in Findlay, Ohio, spoke with The New York Times about his concerns. He worries the merger could make it harder for smaller chains to stock their shelves and that the larger retailers will demand goods at the lowest cost, leaving rural stores with higher costs and less availability of products.

Conclusion:

The Kroger-Albertsons merger is facing criticism from experts who warn that it could be a disaster for shoppers. The potential effects include store closures, rising prices, and the impact on local chains.

The deal, which is still far from a sure thing, would require Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approval and would make Kroger and Albertsons the largest grocery chains in the U.S, similar in size to Walmart.

