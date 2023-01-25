Postal Prices Soaring - USPS Announces Yet Another Round of Increases - How Will This Impact You?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has been struggling financially for years and as a result, has been implementing price hikes for customers.

Photo by Joel Moysuh on Unsplash

The USPS recently introduced its Delivering for America (DFA) initiative in 2021, with the goal of reaching financial sustainability within the next 10 years. This initiative includes multiple price hikes for customers, with the most recent one going into effect on January 22, 2023.

In this article, we will discuss the details of these price hikes and what customers should expect in the future.

Price Hikes in 2021:

The USPS began raising prices in 2021 as part of its DFA initiative . In May 2021, the agency announced that it had filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) to "raise overall Market Dominant product and service prices by approximately 6.9 percent" later that year. The PRC approved the price hike, and it went into effect officially on August 29, 2021.

Price Hikes in 2022:

Customers continued to see mailing costs climb in 2022. In July 2022, the Postal Service raised its First-Class Mail prices by approximately 6.5 percent. Then just a few months later, the agency increased prices yet again with a " temporary price adjustment for key package products for the 2022 peak holiday season" going into effect on October 2, 2022.

Most Recent Price Hike:

The most recent price change went into effect on January 22, 2023. Back in October 2022, the Postal Service announced that it had filed plans with the PRC for "new prices for 2023." The commission approved the new rates , which increased First-Class Mail prices by approximately 4.2 percent. The USPS also raised prices for P.O. Box rentals and shipping services that same day.

Plans for Future Price Hikes:

Customers can expect another increase this summer as the Postal Service expects that, in each subsequent year, it will implement price changes for all Market Dominant classes in January and July of such year.

The USPS confirmed this timeline for price hikes in a September 2021 press release. "Beginning Jan. 2023, Market Dominant price adjustments will occur twice a year, (e.g. Jan. 2023, July 2023, Jan. 2024, July 2024, etc.)," the agency said.

Conclusion:

The USPS has been struggling financially for years and has been implementing price hikes as part of its Delivering for America (DFA) initiative. The most recent price hike went into effect on January 22, 2023, and customers can expect another increase this summer.

These regular price increases are starting to add up for USPS customers and it's important to be aware of these changes and plan accordingly.

What Are Your Thoughts?

How do you feel about the multiple price hikes implemented by the USPS? Have you noticed a significant increase in the cost of mailing services? Do you think the USPS should implement other measures instead of price hikes?

