Chase Taking Action Against Rising Crime and Vagrancy by Closing ATMs Early - Will This Affect You?

ATMs are one of the most convenient ways to access cash outside of regular banking hours.

Photo by Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash

However, the safety and security of these ATMs have recently become a concern for some banks. One of these banks, Chase, has announced that they will be closing some of their ATMs early due to "rising crime and vagrancy."

In this article, we will discuss the reasons behind Chase's decision to close their ATMs early and the impact it will have on customers.

Chase's Decision:

Chase has recently confirmed that it is limiting access to its around-the-clock vestibules in New York City due to security concerns. The bank did not specify which locations were affected by the changes, but a spokesperson for Chase did say that :

Only a small portion of the ATMs we have in NYC are closing after regular business hours, and many of our ATMs remain open 24 hours.

The bank's decision to close some of its ATMs early is due to concerns over "rising crime and vagrancy."

Recent Incident:

While Chase did not specify any particular reason for its decision to limit access to its ATMs, one of its locations was the site of a late-night attack that left one person seriously injured. On January 19, a Chase customer was standing inside a branch vestibule on W. 40th Street and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan at 3:40 a.m. when an unknown assailant tossed a cup of scalding hot coffee into his face before fleeing.

Police responding to the incident said that it was unprovoked and that nothing was stolen during the altercation. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, where he was treated for burns to the right side of his face, neck, and shoulder.

Impact on Customers:

While Chase says that the decision to close some of its ATMs early is for the safety of its customers, many customers are already upset with the bank for the inconvenience. Some customers have taken to social media to air their frustrations with the move.

One customer asked, "Are you going to refund the ATM fees to customers when we get ripped off to use a bodega ATM to pay for our late night slice of pizza, because you can't provide a basic service to account holders? I didn't think so."

Another customer questioned , "If ATMs aren't available when the bank is closed, what's the point?"

Conclusion:

The decision to close some of Chase's ATMs early is a result of concerns over "rising crime and vagrancy." While the bank did not specify which locations were affected by the changes, it did say that "only a small portion of the ATMs we have in NYC are closing after regular business hours, and many of our ATMs remain open 24 hours."

While Chase's decision is meant to increase the safety and security of its customers, it has also caused inconvenience for some customers.

