Against All Odds: How One Man's Willpower Kept Him Alive For 24 Days Lost At Sea. Survived On Ketchup, Seasoning Cubes

Ty D.

Elvis Francois, a 47-year-old man, managed to survive for 24 days while adrift at sea by surviving on nothing but rainwater, ketchup, garlic powder, and seasoning cubes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xr17f_0kQwtFGl00
Photo byBilly FreemanonUnsplash

The man found himself stranded in the Caribbean without any supplies, but his determination and resourcefulness helped him to stay alive.

Survival at Sea:

Elvis Francois had been making repairs on his sailboat on St. Martin when strong currents swept him out into the ocean. He was stranded with only ketchup, garlic powder, and Maggi seasoning cubes for food. He used a cloth to collect rainwater, which helped him to survive for 24 days.

Francois attempted to call for help using his phone, but he lost the signal. He then attempted to send a distress signal by lighting a fire and scrawled the word "help" in English on the boat's hull, which eventually led to his rescue.

The Rescue:

A plane passing overhead spotted Francois' sailboat 120 nautical miles northwest of La Guajira peninsula. Francois signaled for help using a mirror, and the rescue was underway. A merchant ship picked up Francois and brought him back to shore.

According to Cmdr. Carlos Urbano Montes, Francois was in good health other than having lost some weight.

Conclusion:

Elvis Francois' story of survival at sea is truly remarkable. Despite being stranded without any supplies, he managed to stay alive for 24 days by using his resourcefulness and determination. He is grateful to the coast guard for rescuing him, and we are glad that he is safe and sound.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What would you have done in a similar situation? Do you think you could survive adrift at sea for 24 days? Do you have any survival skills that could help you in a situation like this?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# News# Survival# Viral# Safety

Comments / 2

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
17K followers

More from Ty D.

Rare Lincoln Penny with 'Double Die' Detail Sells for $535,000: Your Spare Change Could be Worth a Fortune As Well!

Coins are not just a medium of exchange but also a collector's item. Sometimes, mistakes made during the minting process can drive up the value of coins. One such coin is the Lincoln penny from the 1960s with a double die error. The coin has recently sold for a whopping $535,000 in a GreatCollection auction, which ended on Sunday.

Read full story
26 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Is Sending Out One-Time Checks Worth Up To $1,500 To Millions Of Americans Before The End Of The Month.

The state of Colorado is sending out one-time checks worth up to $1,500 to millions of Americans before the end of the month. This is part of the Colorado Cash Back rebate program, which was signed into law by Governor Jared Polis in May 2022. The rebates were initially slated to be $400 for individual filers and $800 for couples, but were later increased to $750 for individuals and $1,500 for couples.

Read full story
20 comments
Washington State

Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100

A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.

Read full story
135 comments

Beware of Scammers Pretending to be Your Home Insurance Company: New Home Warranty Scam Looks Very Real, Insurers Warn

Scammers are always finding new ways to trick people into giving away their personal information and money. One of the latest scams is a home warranty scam that looks so real, it keeps fooling people. Insurers are warning the public about this scam and how to spot it.

Read full story
2 comments

"I Don't Know What Went Through My Head": Fisherman Taunts Crocodile, Narrowly Escapes Attack

A fisherman in Australia had a close call with a crocodile when he taunted the animal with his fishing rod while fishing near Cairns, Queensland. Kody Duncan was fishing at Wujal Wujal Falls when he spotted the crocodile and decided to provoke it by splashing his fishing rod lure over its head. The crocodile responded by lunging at Duncan, nearly pulling him into the water.

Read full story
17 comments
Houston, TX

$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in Prison

A woman from Houston, Texas, Iris Amador Argueta, 34, is facing a possible prison sentence for stealing lottery money from her cousin. Argueta allegedly claimed a $500,000 lump sum from a $1 million lottery "scratch off" ticket, which actually belonged to her cousin.

Read full story
7 comments

Experts Warn Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could be a Disaster for Shoppers

Kroger and Albertsons, two of the biggest names in the grocery space, are pursuing a major merger. The deal, which was first announced in October 2022, is still far from a sure thing and is facing criticism from experts who warn that it could be a disaster for shoppers. If the merger were to go through, it would make Kroger and Albertsons the largest grocery chains in the U.S, similar in size to Walmart.

Read full story
71 comments

Postal Prices Soaring - USPS Announces Yet Another Round of Increases - How Will This Impact You?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has been struggling financially for years and as a result, has been implementing price hikes for customers. The USPS recently introduced its Delivering for America (DFA) initiative in 2021, with the goal of reaching financial sustainability within the next 10 years. This initiative includes multiple price hikes for customers, with the most recent one going into effect on January 22, 2023.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Chase Taking Action Against Rising Crime and Vagrancy by Closing ATMs Early - Will This Affect You?

ATMs are one of the most convenient ways to access cash outside of regular banking hours. However, the safety and security of these ATMs have recently become a concern for some banks. One of these banks, Chase, has announced that they will be closing some of their ATMs early due to "rising crime and vagrancy."

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Most Expensive Krispy Kreme Donut in NYC: The Big Apple Doughnut

Krispy Kreme is a chain of doughnut shops that has been in business since 1937. The company is known for its Original Glazed doughnuts and has launched new flavors over the years. One of the latest limited-time menu additions is the Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut. In 2014, the chain offered an expensive doughnut at one of its London locations, which reportedly cost over $1,680.

Read full story

Egg Prices Reach Luxury Levels: Accusations of Price Gouging Against Top Producer

Egg prices have risen dramatically in the past year, with the average cost of a dozen eggs in the U.S. increasing from $1.79 in December 2021 to $4.25 in December 2022. This price increase is largely due to inflation, rising feed costs, supply chain issues, and the Avian flu outbreak, which has resulted in the loss of 58 million birds in the past year, 40 million of which were egg-laying hens.

Read full story
9 comments

M&Ms' Inclusivity Efforts Backfire, Leading To Discontinuation Of Spokescandies

Mars, the company behind the popular candy M&Ms, has decided to discontinue their spokescandies after a backlash from customers. The company had made changes to the characters in an effort to be more inclusive and representative, but the move was met with negative reactions from some customers.

Read full story
381 comments

Seafood Giant Red Lobster Struggles To Stay Afloat: Future Uncertain As More Closures Announced

Red Lobster, a well-known seafood chain, is struggling to keep afloat as it announces more store closures. The chain has closed at least eight restaurants over the past three months, with some locations being closed for decades. The closures represent a worrisome trend for the seafood chain as it struggles to navigate rampant inflation, rising costs of labor, and food.

Read full story
36 comments

McDonald's Most Controversial Location, Known As "The Beacon Of Chaos," To Close Permanently

The McDonald's location on Rideau Street in Ottawa, Canada, known as the "world's worst McDonald's" and "beacon of chaos," is set to close its doors this April. The restaurant has a long history of bizarre, dangerous, and unsanitary incidents, including a 2013 viral video of a huge brawl that involved a raccoon being used as a weapon. Despite shortening its hours in response to police concerns, the restaurant will officially close its doors in a few months.

Read full story
160 comments

Trader Joe's Egg Shortage Leaves Shoppers Scrambling

Eggs are a staple breakfast item and are often in high demand, however, a recent report has shown that many shoppers are having difficulty finding eggs at Trader Joe's due to a shortage.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco's Membership Fees To Stay The Same - For Now

Costco, the popular warehouse club and third-largest U.S. food retailer, announced that they will not be increasing their membership fees for the time being. This comes after months of speculation and hints from the company that a fee increase was imminent.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Viral Video Shows Mall Of America Security Guard Telling Man Wearing "Jesus Saves" T-Shirt To Remove It Or Leave

A video of a man being ordered to remove a 'Jesus Saves' T-shirt or leave the Mall of America went viral on social media, causing outrage among many people. The video was recorded on January 7 and shows a security guard at the mall in Minnesota telling the man that the shirt is offending people and that if he wants to shop there, he needs to take it off. The mall later stated that the man was allowed to continue shopping while wearing the shirt, despite the guard's initial threats to kick him out.

Read full story
997 comments

Pharmacy Giant Walgreens Held Responsible for Contributing to Opioid Epidemic: Agrees to $83 Million Settlement

Walgreens has agreed to pay West Virginia $83 million to settle allegations that the pharmacy chain contributed to the opioid crisis in the state. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) This settlement comes as part of a string of settlements between West Virginia and other pharmacies, including Walmart, CVS, and Rite Aid, in recent months. The state claims that Walgreens contributed to an "oversupply" of prescription opioids and failed to stop the powerful, addictive painkillers from being diverted for illegal uses. This article will examine the details of the settlement and the allegations against Walgreens.

Read full story
80 comments
California State

New Pay Laws Put Pressure on Tech Companies to Disclose Salary Ranges in Job Postings

A new website that tracks companies cutting jobs in the tech sector is now turning its attention to a new issue: how well tech companies are following new laws that require pay ranges in job postings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy