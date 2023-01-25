Against All Odds: How One Man's Willpower Kept Him Alive For 24 Days Lost At Sea. Survived On Ketchup, Seasoning Cubes

Elvis Francois, a 47-year-old man, managed to survive for 24 days while adrift at sea by surviving on nothing but rainwater, ketchup, garlic powder, and seasoning cubes.

The man found himself stranded in the Caribbean without any supplies, but his determination and resourcefulness helped him to stay alive.

Survival at Sea:

Elvis Francois had been making repairs on his sailboat on St. Martin when strong currents swept him out into the ocean. He was stranded with only ketchup, garlic powder, and Maggi seasoning cubes for food. He used a cloth to collect rainwater, which helped him to survive for 24 days.

Francois attempted to call for help using his phone, but he lost the signal. He then attempted to send a distress signal by lighting a fire and scrawled the word "help" in English on the boat's hull, which eventually led to his rescue.

The Rescue:

A plane passing overhead spotted Francois' sailboat 120 nautical miles northwest of La Guajira peninsula. Francois signaled for help using a mirror, and the rescue was underway. A merchant ship picked up Francois and brought him back to shore.

According to Cmdr. Carlos Urbano Montes, Francois was in good health other than having lost some weight.

Conclusion:

Elvis Francois' story of survival at sea is truly remarkable. Despite being stranded without any supplies, he managed to stay alive for 24 days by using his resourcefulness and determination. He is grateful to the coast guard for rescuing him, and we are glad that he is safe and sound.

