The Most Expensive Krispy Kreme Donut in NYC: The Big Apple Doughnut

Krispy Kreme is a chain of doughnut shops that has been in business since 1937.

Photo by Ben Dutton on Unsplash

The company is known for its Original Glazed doughnuts and has launched new flavors over the years. One of the latest limited-time menu additions is the Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut. In 2014, the chain offered an expensive doughnut at one of its London locations, which reportedly cost over $1,680.

Today, Krispy Kreme fans can purchase an opulent, themed doughnut option at the Times Square Flagship store in Manhattan, the Big Apple Doughnut.

Big Apple Doughnut:

New York City's Times Square is home to the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship store. According to the company's website , at this location, visitors can watch doughnuts being made, purchase merchandise, and buy the Big Apple Doughnut.

This doughnut is priced at $11, and consists of a "Red Delicious flavored Kreme filling," red glaze, a royal icing leaf, and a pretzel stem.

Expensive Doughnuts:

Though it's probably safe to say that $10 will secure you more than one doughnut at most Krispy Kreme locations in the country, a Krispy Kreme doughnut that costs more than a 10-spot isn't entirely unheard of.

Back in 2014, Krispy Kreme offered an especially-expensive doughnut at one of its locations in Selfridges, a high-end department store in London. The doughnut was reportedly priced at over $1,680, served with a cocktail, and consisted of luxury touches like "champagne jelly" made with Dom Perignon 2002, gold leaf, and edible diamonds.

Conclusion:

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you ever tried the Big Apple Doughnut from Krispy Kreme? What are your thoughts on the price of the Big Apple Doughnut? Have you ever tried an expensive doughnut from Krispy Kreme or any other company?

