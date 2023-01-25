Egg Prices Reach Luxury Levels: Accusations of Price Gouging Against Top Producer

Egg prices have risen dramatically in the past year, with the average cost of a dozen eggs in the U.S. increasing from $1.79 in December 2021 to $4.25 in December 2022.

This price increase is largely due to inflation, rising feed costs, supply chain issues, and the Avian flu outbreak, which has resulted in the loss of 58 million birds in the past year, 40 million of which were egg-laying hens.

Inflation and Rising Prices:

Inflation hit a 40-year record high in June 2021 and remained high well into the fall. This affected the cost of groceries, with food inflation remaining high even as overall inflation cooled. According to the Consumer Price Index report for December 2022, overall inflation fell 0.3% to 6.5% over the previous month while food inflation continued to rise 0.3% over the previous month and 0.6% over the month before that, hitting 10.4% in December. The price of eggs specifically increased by 138%.

Avian Flu Outbreaks:

The Avian flu outbreak has been a major factor in the rise of egg prices. When a bird becomes infected on a commercial poultry farm, the entire flock has to be put down and the facility disinfected in a time-intensive process that can last for months. As a result, the U.S. stock of eggs is down 29% from what it was a year ago.

Price Gouging Accusations:

Farm advocacy group Farm Action is accusing egg mega-producer Cal-Maine Foods of "apparent price gouging, price coordination, and other unfair or deceptive acts or practices" in the hopes that the FTC will investigate.

Despite conditions that would logically create a stressful year for America's largest egg producers, Cal-Maine experienced profit growth of over 600% over the same quarter a year ago.

Conclusion:

The rise in egg prices is due to a combination of factors, including inflation, rising feed costs, supply chain issues, and the Avian flu outbreak. However, farm advocacy group Farm Action is accusing egg mega-producer Cal-Maine Foods of "apparent price gouging, price coordination, and other unfair or deceptive acts or practices" in relation to the price increase.

