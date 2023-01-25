M&Ms' Inclusivity Efforts Backfire, Leading To Discontinuation Of Spokescandies

Mars, the company behind the popular candy M&Ms, has decided to discontinue their spokescandies after a backlash from customers.

The company had made changes to the characters in an effort to be more inclusive and representative , but the move was met with negative reactions from some customers.

Background:

In 2022, M&Ms redesigned their brown and green spokescandies , with the most notable change being to the female characters, who ditched their high heels and "sexy" looks in an effort to be more inclusive and representative of its customers.

As part of its efforts to promote acceptance and "celebrate what makes us unique," the company also released purple M&Ms in October of the same year. A new song, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me," with a music video was released in conjunction with the release.

Cancelation of Spokescandies:

However, the backlash from customers caused Mars to change their perspective and they decided to discontinue the spokescandies. On twitter, the brand stated :

In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren't sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy's shoes can be polarizing.

M&Ms then revealed that the spokescandies will be leaving indefinitely and replaced with Maya Rudolph.

New Spokesperson:

Maya Rudolph is an American actress famously known for her roles in "Bridesmaids," and "Grown Ups," as well as her seven-year tenure on Saturday Night Live. According to Empire Online , the company is confident that Rudolph will "champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong."

Conclusion:

The decision by M&Ms to discontinue their spokescandies and replace them with Maya Rudolph shows how companies are trying to be more inclusive, but are also facing backlash from some customers.

The company's efforts to promote acceptance and inclusivity through their characters were met with negative reactions, which ultimately led to their discontinuation.

