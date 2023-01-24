Seafood Giant Red Lobster Struggles To Stay Afloat: Future Uncertain As More Closures Announced

Red Lobster, a well-known seafood chain, is struggling to keep afloat as it announces more store closures.

The chain has closed at least eight restaurants over the past three months, with some locations being closed for decades. The closures represent a worrisome trend for the seafood chain as it struggles to navigate rampant inflation, rising costs of labor, and food.

Recent Closures:

The most recent Red Lobster closures happened just last week, with Red Lobsters in Syracuse, New York, and Albemarle County, Virginia shutting their doors. Another location in St. Louis, Missouri shut down earlier this month, and units in Beachwood, Ohio, San Angelo, Texas, and Oakhurst, New Jersey all closed in December 2022. Two more Red Lobsters, one in Naples, Florida and another Danville, Virginia, also closed around November 2022.

Decline in Sales:

Like so many other restaurants and businesses lately, Red Lobster has had a tough time navigating rampant inflation and continually rising costs of both labor and food. The chain reported $15.3 million in losses for the 3rd quarter of 2022—a major disappointment considering it had forecast a loss of only $10.4 million.

Parent Company Steps In:

Thai Union Group, a Thailand-based seafood distributor and Red Lobster's parent company, acquired the Red Lobster brand in 2020. Now, however, the company plans to take a more hands-on approach moving forward to ensure a turnaround. CFO Ludovic Regis Henri Garnier and interim Red Lobster CEO Paul Kenny have reportedly already started visiting restaurants on-site to get a better sense of necessary changes.

Changes To Come:

Thai Union Group plans to improve and freshen up Red Lobster's menu and focus heavily on improving operational consistency across all Red Lobster restaurants. The seafood chain has also been marred by a number of recent high-profile exits among its executive group.

After being CEO of a company for less than a year, Kelli Valade resigned to become CEO of Denny's in April 2022, and then-CFO David Schmidt left not long after that. After nearly a decade with the company, Joe Zhou also resigned as VP of Strategic Sourcing. Red Lobster is set to begin searching for a new, permanent CEO later this year.

Conclusion:

Red Lobster, a well-known seafood chain, is struggling to keep afloat as it announces more store closures. The chain has closed at least eight restaurants over the past three months, with some locations being closed for decades. The closures represent a worrisome trend for the seafood chain as it struggles to navigate rampant inflation, rising costs of labor, and food.

Thai Union Group, the parent company of Red Lobster, plans to take a more hands-on approach moving forward to ensure a turnaround.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What are your thoughts on the recent Red Lobster closures? Have you visited a Red Lobster location recently? What are your thoughts on the changes being made by Thai Union Group?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!