McDonald's Most Controversial Location, Known As "The Beacon Of Chaos," To Close Permanently

The McDonald's location on Rideau Street in Ottawa, Canada, known as the "world's worst McDonald's" and "beacon of chaos," is set to close its doors this April .

Photo by Visual Karsa on Unsplash

The restaurant has a long history of bizarre, dangerous, and unsanitary incidents, including a 2013 viral video of a huge brawl that involved a raccoon being used as a weapon. Despite shortening its hours in response to police concerns, the restaurant will officially close its doors in a few months.

Background:

The Rideau Street McDonald's has been open since 1985, and has been a source of trouble for the local police force for many years. In 2018, the police received 800 calls about the restaurant, which works out to over two 911 calls every single day! There are plenty of videos online displaying peculiar behavior in the restaurant, including one from 2018 that shows two men fighting with "Wet Floor" signs.

Police Concerns:

A few years back, the situation at McDonald's became so bad that Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau felt the need to reach out to the President and CEO of McDonald's Canada with a letter. In the correspondence, Bordeleau expressed his concerns over the regular "criminal activity and social disorder" on display at the eatery.

Reduced Hours:

That letter led to the restaurant shortening its hours . The location went from being open 24 hours to only operating 6 AM to 10 PM. This move probably helped somewhat; last year the police only received around 150 calls about the restaurant. Still not great, but much better than 800.

Closure:

Regardless, the restaurant will officially say goodbye in a few months. The owner of the building that houses the McDonald's, Peter Crosthwaite, said that the franchise owner has decided not to renew the current lease set to end in April of this year.

Conclusion:

The infamous "beacon of chaos" McDonald's on Rideau Street in Ottawa is finally closing its doors this April. The restaurant has a long history of bizarre, dangerous, and unsanitary incidents, despite attempts to address concerns raised by the local police force. The closure of the restaurant will bring some relief to the city of Ottawa's police force.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What are your thoughts on the closure of this McDonald's? Have you ever visited the "world's worst McDonald's" on Rideau Street in Ottawa? What are some other examples of problematic fast food restaurants you've come across?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!