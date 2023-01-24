Trader Joe's Egg Shortage Leaves Shoppers Scrambling

Eggs are a staple breakfast item and are often in high demand, however, a recent report has shown that many shoppers are having difficulty finding eggs at Trader Joe's due to a shortage.

Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash

The reason for this shortage is due to the deadly avian flu outbreak, along with the rising cost of feed, energy, and labor, which has tightened the egg supply.

Trader Joe's Egg Shortage:

According to a recent Reddit thread , one user posted a photo of empty egg shelves at a Trader Joe's location, writing, "I think my TJs has given up on eggs."

Several other Redditors reported similar situations, with some also uploading photos of barren shelves at their local Trader Joe's. Other users noted that their stores have implemented purchase limits, with one person sharing a photo of signs that read, "Eggs are limited to two cartons per household. Thank you for understanding."

Early Shopping:

However, a consistent finding among multiple Reddit users is that shopping at Trader Joe's early could yield positive results. One user, who appears to be a TJ's employee, commented , "If yall want eggs show up at 8 when we open. We always have them at 8." A customer added, "I'm an old fart so I get there at 8 am when they open – have not had any problems getting eggs yet."

Conclusion:

Due to the recent avian flu outbreak and the rising cost of feed, energy, and labor, there has been a shortage of eggs at Trader Joe's. However, shoppers have reported that if they shop early, they have been able to find eggs. It's important to note that the store has implemented purchase limits and may be ordering less eggs due to the high cost.

What Are Your Thoughts?

