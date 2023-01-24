Costco's Membership Fees To Stay The Same - For Now

Costco, the popular warehouse club and third-largest U.S. food retailer, announced that they will not be increasing their membership fees for the time being.

Photo by Omar Abascal on Unsplash

This comes after months of speculation and hints from the company that a fee increase was imminent.

Background:

Costco has historically raised its fees every five years or so. The last increase was in 2017, when the cost of a basic membership went up $5 to the current rate of $60 annually, while a perks-loaded "executive" membership jumped by $10 to $120 annually. Analysts have been predicting another fee increase since at least 2021, as Costco's competitors, Amazon Prime and Sam's Club, both raised their membership fees last year.

Costco's Announcement:

During the company's shareholders meeting on Thursday, Costco CEO Craig Jelinek announced that the company has no plans to increase the fees at this time. He stated, "In our opinion, right now is not the right time to do it," and added, "That's not to say that at some point we won't, but at the moment we have no plans to take up the fee."

Financials:

Costco raked in over $4.2 billion in membership fees alone last year, up 9% percent from 2021, according to the company's latest annual report . A $5 or $10 increase in the yearly fee might not sound like a lot on an individual level, but for a club with over 66 million memberships like Costco, it quickly adds up. The last fee increase boosted the company's annual revenue by more than $250 million.

Conclusion:

Costco's decision not to increase their membership fees at this time is good news for shoppers. The company's CEO stated that they have no plans to increase the fees at this time, but did not rule out the possibility of an increase in the future.

