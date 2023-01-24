Viral Video Shows Mall Of America Security Guard Telling Man Wearing "Jesus Saves" T-Shirt To Remove It Or Leave

A video of a man being ordered to remove a 'Jesus Saves' T-shirt or leave the Mall of America went viral on social media, causing outrage among many people.

Photo by Viktor Bystrov on Unsplash

The video was recorded on January 7 and shows a security guard at the mall in Minnesota telling the man that the shirt is offending people and that if he wants to shop there, he needs to take it off. The mall later stated that the man was allowed to continue shopping while wearing the shirt, despite the guard's initial threats to kick him out.

Background:

The incident occurred on January 7 at the Mall of America in Minnesota, when a man wearing a yellow T-shirt with the words 'Jesus Saves' was approached by a security guard. The guard is heard telling the man that the shirt is offending people and that he needs to take it off if he wants to continue shopping at the mall.

The man protests that he is not attempting to preach and is only wearing the shirt while shopping. A second clip shows the same guard saying that Jesus is associated with religion and that people have been offended. The man was also issued with a 24-hour trespass for 'soliciting guests' one week prior to the incident.

Outrage:

The video prompted outrage online with one group organizing a protest at the mall where they intend to wear their own 'Jesus Saves' shirts. Social media users expressed their fury at the mall's actions, with one suggesting that the man should sue the mall. A Twitter user called John Mason captioned the video , "I automatically assumed this was overseas, but it's right here in America."

Another user, Wyatt Sullivan, replied , "If I ever go to the Mall of America again, I'm wearing the biggest Jesus shirt I can find."

Conclusion:

The Mall of America has come under fire for ordering a man to remove a 'Jesus Saves' T-shirt or leave the mall. The incident, which was recorded and went viral on social media, prompted outrage among many people.

Despite the security guard's initial threats to kick the man out, the mall later stated that he was allowed to continue shopping while wearing the shirt. The mall's actions have raised questions about freedom of expression and the right to wear religious clothing in a public place.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What are your thoughts on the incident at the Mall of America? Do you think it is fair for a shopping mall to tell someone to remove a religious shirt or leave the premises? How do you think this incident could have been handled differently?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!