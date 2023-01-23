Macy's Honors Black History Month with Special Campaign to Benefit HBCU Students

Macy's, the famous department store, will be honoring Black History Month by launching a special month-long campaign in stores and online to benefit UNCF (United Negro College Fund).

The campaign will raise scholarship funds for promising students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). This article will highlight the different ways Macy's is supporting Black artists, designers, and students.

Supporting Black-Owned Businesses:

Macy's is using its social purpose platform " Mission Every One " to spotlight Black-owned brands and host shopping events. This continues its ongoing commitment to take action to empower and support diverse businesses. Mission Every One directs social impact work to the causes and communities that help shape a brighter future for all.

In this instance, it seeks to break down barriers to equality and empower young people to celebrate Black History Month. Some of the Black-owned brands that will be featured include: Aminah, BeautyStat, Buttah, Harlem Candle Co, Healthy Roots Dolls, Nude Barre, OMA The Label, Soap Distillery, and SPGBK.

Donation Campaign:

With its month-long donation campaign, Macy's continues its partnership with UNCF , the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. UNCF supports college student education and development through scholarships and educational programs. It has 37 member colleges and universities; collectively it supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities in the U.S.

Since 2021, Macy's has raised more than $2 million for UNCF benefitting more than 100 HBCU students through academic and emergency aid scholarships. Funds from this year's campaign will continue to provide scholarships that support degree completion.

Supporting Other Organizations:

Macy's is funding a number of other organizations that align with its mission of promoting equality and empowerment. Some of these organizations include: 100 Black Men of America, Black Retail Action Group, National Action Network, NAACP- NY Chapter, National Urban League, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"Future of Style Fund":

Macy's has an initiative promoting bold representation in design, styling, and sustainability called Macy's "Future of Style Fund." It supports Clark Atlanta University with a $100,000 grant to provide deserving students with scholarships.

Conclusion:

Macy's commitment to supporting Black artists, designers, and students is admirable. The support of student loans is especially commendable as it raises the potential for young Black students to have more opportunities for studying and developing diverse skills. Developing leaders can only be achieved through better education.

