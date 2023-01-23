McDonald's Announces Job Cuts Amid Plans For Nationwide Expansion

McDonald's, the biggest fast food chain in the United States, is planning to cut some corporate jobs while expanding its stores nationwide.

According to a company-wide memo , the CEO of McDonald's, Chris Kempczinski, announced an internal reorganization that aims to refocus the chain's priorities and cited an "outdated and self-limiting" approach currently in place. According to the fast food chain, the job cuts are not intended to reduce costs, but rather to promote innovation and efficiency.

McDonald's plans to communicate specifics around layoffs by April 3rd.

Reorganization Details:

In the memo, Kempczinski stated that McDonald's plans to accelerate restaurant openings throughout the year in order to "fully capture the increased demand [McDonald's has] driven over the past few years." The chain has not yet stated how many more restaurants it intends to open in 2023.

Additionally, McDonald's is discussing a move in a less-siloed direction to better meet customer needs. In July of 2021, the company made similar statements in conjunction with the introduction of company veteran Manu Steijart to the role of chief customer officer.

Accelerating the Arches:

At the end of 2020, McDonald's announced the launch of a comprehensive strategy for growth called "Accelerating the Arches," which includes three growth pillars: "Maximize our Marketing," "Commit to the Core," and "Double Down on the Three D's (Digital, Delivery and Drive-Thru)."

This month, the chain announced the launch of its "Accelerating the Arches 2.0" strategy, which makes a few additions to the original strategy, including a fourth "D," for "Development."

Robotic Restaurants:

At the end of 2022, McDonald's launched its first automated restaurant , putting robots to work handling order-taking and delivering customers their food on a conveyor belt. According to a Yahoo Finance report , the company plans to open 20,000 robotic restaurants worldwide by 2030. The move is likely intended to save on labor costs.

Conclusion:

McDonald's is planning to cut some corporate jobs while expanding its store nationwide. The company's CEO stated that the job cuts are not intended to reduce costs, but rather to promote innovation and efficiency. McDonald's plans to communicate specifics around layoffs by April 3rd.

The chain is also discussing a move in a less-siloed direction to better meet customer needs. Additionally, the company is expanding its "Accelerating the Arches" strategy and plans to open 20,000 robotic restaurants worldwide by 2030.

