Hudson, OH

"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-Up

Ty D.

Recently, a video was posted on Reddit of a customer at an Arby's in Hudson, Ohio, who had a meltdown over an issue with his order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tXM5_0kO9pbN500
Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

The video, which was originally posted on the r/PublicFreakout subreddit, has been labeled as a "Karen" moment due to the customer's overreaction and hostile attitude towards the employee. This incident is not the first of its kind, as fast-food restaurants are often the site of similar altercations.

The Incident:

The video starts with the customer asking for a refund on his order, but the situation quickly escalates as the customer accuses the employee of not giving him the correct change for his order. The customer can be heard shouting that the employee "doesn't know how to run a place," and the employee retorts that the customer "doesn't know how to be a decent human being."

The cause of the altercation is unclear, but it is clear that the customer's behavior is unacceptable.

Reddit Reactions:

Fast food workers and customers came to the defense of the Arby's employee in the subreddit's comments section. Commenter moxeto said, "My local food places always get my orders wrong, I deal with it by being nice." The general consensus was that the customer could have handled the situation better by being nicer to the fast-food employee.

Conclusion:

Fast-food restaurants are often the site of similar altercations between customers and employees, and this incident is a reminder of the importance of treating fast-food workers with respect and understanding. It's essential to remember that fast-food workers are just doing their job, and they should not have to deal with hostile and disrespectful customers.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you ever witnessed a similar incident at a fast-food restaurant? How do you think customers should handle issues with their orders at fast-food restaurants? What do you think should be done to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arbys# Restaurant# Fast Food# Food# Business

Comments / 76

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
17K followers

More from Ty D.

"I Don't Know What Went Through My Head": Fisherman Taunts Crocodile, Narrowly Escapes Attack

A fisherman in Australia had a close call with a crocodile when he taunted the animal with his fishing rod while fishing near Cairns, Queensland. Kody Duncan was fishing at Wujal Wujal Falls when he spotted the crocodile and decided to provoke it by splashing his fishing rod lure over its head. The crocodile responded by lunging at Duncan, nearly pulling him into the water.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in Prison

A woman from Houston, Texas, Iris Amador Argueta, 34, is facing a possible prison sentence for stealing lottery money from her cousin. Argueta allegedly claimed a $500,000 lump sum from a $1 million lottery "scratch off" ticket, which actually belonged to her cousin.

Read full story
7 comments

Experts Warn Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could be a Disaster for Shoppers

Kroger and Albertsons, two of the biggest names in the grocery space, are pursuing a major merger. The deal, which was first announced in October 2022, is still far from a sure thing and is facing criticism from experts who warn that it could be a disaster for shoppers. If the merger were to go through, it would make Kroger and Albertsons the largest grocery chains in the U.S, similar in size to Walmart.

Read full story
36 comments

Postal Prices Soaring - USPS Announces Yet Another Round of Increases - How Will This Impact You?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has been struggling financially for years and as a result, has been implementing price hikes for customers. The USPS recently introduced its Delivering for America (DFA) initiative in 2021, with the goal of reaching financial sustainability within the next 10 years. This initiative includes multiple price hikes for customers, with the most recent one going into effect on January 22, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Chase Taking Action Against Rising Crime and Vagrancy by Closing ATMs Early - Will This Affect You?

ATMs are one of the most convenient ways to access cash outside of regular banking hours. However, the safety and security of these ATMs have recently become a concern for some banks. One of these banks, Chase, has announced that they will be closing some of their ATMs early due to "rising crime and vagrancy."

Read full story
1 comments

Against All Odds: How One Man's Willpower Kept Him Alive For 24 Days Lost At Sea. Survived On Ketchup, Seasoning Cubes

Elvis Francois, a 47-year-old man, managed to survive for 24 days while adrift at sea by surviving on nothing but rainwater, ketchup, garlic powder, and seasoning cubes. The man found himself stranded in the Caribbean without any supplies, but his determination and resourcefulness helped him to stay alive.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Most Expensive Krispy Kreme Donut in NYC: The Big Apple Doughnut

Krispy Kreme is a chain of doughnut shops that has been in business since 1937. The company is known for its Original Glazed doughnuts and has launched new flavors over the years. One of the latest limited-time menu additions is the Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut. In 2014, the chain offered an expensive doughnut at one of its London locations, which reportedly cost over $1,680.

Read full story

Egg Prices Reach Luxury Levels: Accusations of Price Gouging Against Top Producer

Egg prices have risen dramatically in the past year, with the average cost of a dozen eggs in the U.S. increasing from $1.79 in December 2021 to $4.25 in December 2022. This price increase is largely due to inflation, rising feed costs, supply chain issues, and the Avian flu outbreak, which has resulted in the loss of 58 million birds in the past year, 40 million of which were egg-laying hens.

Read full story
5 comments

M&Ms' Inclusivity Efforts Backfire, Leading To Discontinuation Of Spokescandies

Mars, the company behind the popular candy M&Ms, has decided to discontinue their spokescandies after a backlash from customers. The company had made changes to the characters in an effort to be more inclusive and representative, but the move was met with negative reactions from some customers.

Read full story
258 comments

Seafood Giant Red Lobster Struggles To Stay Afloat: Future Uncertain As More Closures Announced

Red Lobster, a well-known seafood chain, is struggling to keep afloat as it announces more store closures. The chain has closed at least eight restaurants over the past three months, with some locations being closed for decades. The closures represent a worrisome trend for the seafood chain as it struggles to navigate rampant inflation, rising costs of labor, and food.

Read full story
32 comments

McDonald's Most Controversial Location, Known As "The Beacon Of Chaos," To Close Permanently

The McDonald's location on Rideau Street in Ottawa, Canada, known as the "world's worst McDonald's" and "beacon of chaos," is set to close its doors this April. The restaurant has a long history of bizarre, dangerous, and unsanitary incidents, including a 2013 viral video of a huge brawl that involved a raccoon being used as a weapon. Despite shortening its hours in response to police concerns, the restaurant will officially close its doors in a few months.

Read full story
92 comments

Trader Joe's Egg Shortage Leaves Shoppers Scrambling

Eggs are a staple breakfast item and are often in high demand, however, a recent report has shown that many shoppers are having difficulty finding eggs at Trader Joe's due to a shortage.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco's Membership Fees To Stay The Same - For Now

Costco, the popular warehouse club and third-largest U.S. food retailer, announced that they will not be increasing their membership fees for the time being. This comes after months of speculation and hints from the company that a fee increase was imminent.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Viral Video Shows Mall Of America Security Guard Telling Man Wearing "Jesus Saves" T-Shirt To Remove It Or Leave

A video of a man being ordered to remove a 'Jesus Saves' T-shirt or leave the Mall of America went viral on social media, causing outrage among many people. The video was recorded on January 7 and shows a security guard at the mall in Minnesota telling the man that the shirt is offending people and that if he wants to shop there, he needs to take it off. The mall later stated that the man was allowed to continue shopping while wearing the shirt, despite the guard's initial threats to kick him out.

Read full story
760 comments

Pharmacy Giant Walgreens Held Responsible for Contributing to Opioid Epidemic: Agrees to $83 Million Settlement

Walgreens has agreed to pay West Virginia $83 million to settle allegations that the pharmacy chain contributed to the opioid crisis in the state. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) This settlement comes as part of a string of settlements between West Virginia and other pharmacies, including Walmart, CVS, and Rite Aid, in recent months. The state claims that Walgreens contributed to an "oversupply" of prescription opioids and failed to stop the powerful, addictive painkillers from being diverted for illegal uses. This article will examine the details of the settlement and the allegations against Walgreens.

Read full story
75 comments
California State

New Pay Laws Put Pressure on Tech Companies to Disclose Salary Ranges in Job Postings

A new website that tracks companies cutting jobs in the tech sector is now turning its attention to a new issue: how well tech companies are following new laws that require pay ranges in job postings.

Read full story

Amazon Faces Tough Choices: Closing Charity Programs, Cutting Staff, And Facing CEO Pay Pressure

As companies continue to feel the effects of the pandemic, many are making tough choices in order to cut costs. Amazon is no exception, with reports suggesting that the company may be planning to cut staff and reduce the salaries of its CEO, in line with other tech companies like Apple. This article will examine the actions that Amazon is taking to cut costs, as well as the challenges that the company is facing in balancing the need for cost-saving measures with the need for strong leadership.

Read full story

Macy's Honors Black History Month with Special Campaign to Benefit HBCU Students

Macy's, the famous department store, will be honoring Black History Month by launching a special month-long campaign in stores and online to benefit UNCF (United Negro College Fund).

Read full story
5 comments

McDonald's Announces Job Cuts Amid Plans For Nationwide Expansion

McDonald's, the biggest fast food chain in the United States, is planning to cut some corporate jobs while expanding its stores nationwide. According to a company-wide memo, the CEO of McDonald's, Chris Kempczinski, announced an internal reorganization that aims to refocus the chain's priorities and cited an "outdated and self-limiting" approach currently in place. According to the fast food chain, the job cuts are not intended to reduce costs, but rather to promote innovation and efficiency.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy