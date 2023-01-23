"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-Up

Recently, a video was posted on Reddit of a customer at an Arby's in Hudson, Ohio, who had a meltdown over an issue with his order.

The video, which was originally posted on the r/PublicFreakout subreddit, has been labeled as a "Karen" moment due to the customer's overreaction and hostile attitude towards the employee. This incident is not the first of its kind, as fast-food restaurants are often the site of similar altercations.

The Incident:

The video starts with the customer asking for a refund on his order, but the situation quickly escalates as the customer accuses the employee of not giving him the correct change for his order. The customer can be heard shouting that the employee "doesn't know how to run a place," and the employee retorts that the customer "doesn't know how to be a decent human being."

The cause of the altercation is unclear, but it is clear that the customer's behavior is unacceptable.

Reddit Reactions:

Fast food workers and customers came to the defense of the Arby's employee in the subreddit's comments section. Commenter moxeto said , "My local food places always get my orders wrong, I deal with it by being nice." The general consensus was that the customer could have handled the situation better by being nicer to the fast-food employee.

Conclusion:

Fast-food restaurants are often the site of similar altercations between customers and employees, and this incident is a reminder of the importance of treating fast-food workers with respect and understanding. It's essential to remember that fast-food workers are just doing their job, and they should not have to deal with hostile and disrespectful customers.

