Texas Hit With Egg Shortage Crisis: Prices Soar As Avian Flu Wipes Out Farms

Egg prices have risen dramatically this past year, with a 49.1% increase from a year earlier.

Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash

Americans have seen record-high inflation, as overall inflation hit 9.1% in June, a 40-year high . Food was one of the hardest hit areas , surging beyond overall inflation. Groceries, and eggs, continue to get hit hard. The latest Consumer Price Index report , released on December 13, reflects prices for November 2022, and showed that the price of eggs was up a staggering 49.1% from a year earlier.

Egg Shortage in Texas:

Shoppers in Texas are being met with empty shelves in the dairy aisle where eggs should be. According to New Mexico chicken farmer Natalie Viramontes, the shortage is due to factory farms in the Midwest—which are major egg suppliers—being hit with avian flu. When eggs are available, the prices are outrageous. According to Houston area news source KPRC2 , the national average price is $2.58 per dozen eggs, but in Houston, the average is about $4.

What's Behind The Egg Shortage:

Rising feed, labor, and energy costs have been driving up egg prices all year, but the nationwide outbreak of avian flu has exacerbated the issue . The outbreak has killed off some 60 million birds so far, and of those, nearly 43 million were egg-laying hens. Demand for eggs also spikes in the winter, when people are more likely to be eating breakfast at home or baking.

Conclusion:

The egg shortage in Texas is caused by factory farms in the Midwest being hit with avian flu. Rising feed, labor, and energy costs have been driving up egg prices all year, but the nationwide outbreak of avian flu has exacerbated the issue. The outbreak has killed off some 60 million birds so far, and of those, nearly 43 million were egg-laying hens. Provided the avian flu epidemic subsides, prices may fall in three to six months.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you noticed a shortage of eggs in your area? Have you noticed a change in the price of eggs? How are you dealing with it?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!