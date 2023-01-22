Starbucks Is Taking Over Your Doorstep: Delivery Now Available Nationwide!

Starbucks is expanding its delivery services to all 50 states by March 2023.

Photo by Athar Khan on Unsplash

The famous coffee chain is partnering with DoorDash to achieve this goal. Starbucks tested this idea last year in six major cities and the launch was successful enough for the company to take their delivery options to the next level. The press release states that 95% of Starbucks menu items will be available for delivery and customization online or on DoorDash's app.

Nationwide Delivery:

The press release states that all of Starbucks menu items will be delivered fresh with quality packaging solutions that account for spills and different temperature drinks. According to Starbucks' senior vice president of digital experiences, Brooke O'Berry, this is a significant growth opportunity for Starbucks and the company partnered up with DoorDash for its best-in-class service.

Competition With Dunkin' Donuts:

Starbucks' rival, Dunkin' Donuts, already has a nationwide system with DoorDash in place since 2020, so maybe that has something to do with the new launch as well.

Conclusion:

Starbucks is expanding its delivery services to all 50 states by March 2023. The company is partnering with DoorDash to achieve this goal. The press release states that 95% of Starbucks menu items will be available for delivery and customization online or on DoorDash's app.

This move comes after Starbucks changed its rewards system, which caused some discontent among customers. Starbucks' rival, Dunkin' Donuts, already has a nationwide system with DoorDash in place since 2020.

What Are Your Thoughts?

How often do you order Starbucks delivery? What is your favorite drink from Starbucks? How do you think this move will impact Starbucks' competitors?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!