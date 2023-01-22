Taco Bell's Free Mexican Pizza Is Back But There's A Catch!

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is a beloved dish that's been making a comeback.

The Mexican Pizza is a revelation for some customers , who've noted its flaky, crispy shells are different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos. However, the Mexican Pizza has not always been easy to get, and it's been out of stock by June 2022.

Taco Bell is now offering a deal on its app for a free Mexican Pizza, but there are a few catches.

Getting A Free Mexican Pizza:

To get a free Taco Bell Mexican Pizza , customers will have to download the app and be registered Taco Bell Rewards members. They will have to place their order for delivery and spend at least $15 on other items to get one Mexican Pizza for free. The deal states that "no product or ingredient substitutions, upgrades or add-ons" are allowed when redeeming the offer.

The app-only deal will remain in place until February 1. However, there are also rumors that Taco Bell is testing out a new Triple Decker Mexican Pizza in Omaha, Nebraska. Other chains like Taco Cabana are also trying to satisfy the demand for this style of pizza by offering similar items.

Conclusion:

