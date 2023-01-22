California's Controversial Fast Food Law: Fast Food Chains Unite To Oppose California's FAST Act

California representatives were looking to enact a state-wide food-related law, the California FAST Act, that would improve working conditions for those in the fast food industry.

The law would create a 10-person council that would oversee all fast food and casual restaurants throughout the state, giving them the power to make key decisions and raise the minimum wage as high as $22 initially.

However, the law has received strong opposition from various groups and could be delayed until 2024.

Opposition To The Law:

The California FAST Act has received opposition from various groups. Although the FAST Act would only apply to businesses with over 100 locations, the Save Local Restaurants Coalition has argued that it would threaten small businesses run by women, families, and minorities.

This coalition, whose members include the National Restaurant Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has received donations from big brands with deep pockets. Chick-fil-A gave $1 million to Save Local Restaurants while Subway donated $100,000. Another $7500,000 poured in from In-N-Out Burger and Chipotle.

Delaying The Law:

According to California law, implementation of the law could be delayed until a referendum vote by the public if opponents could gather 623,212 signatures. Save Local Restaurants gathered more than 1 million signatures. The Service Employees International Union, one of the FAST Act's vocal supporters, not only slammed efforts to put the legislation up for a vote but also accused members of the restaurant industry of lying to potential voters to collect signatures.

And QSR reports that California's Department of Industrial Relations refused to stop the law from going forward until the million-plus signatures could be verified. So opponents of the bill sued to prevent the law from taking effect.

Conclusion:

