Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker Breaks World Record For Largest Pizza With 13,990 Square-Foot Mega Pie!

Pizza is a favorite food of many people and Pizza Hut has recently announced that they will be bringing back the beloved "The Big New Yorker" pizza.

Photo by Pablo Pacheco on Unsplash

This pizza is unique because it boasts 8,800 pounds of cheese and has larger-than-normal slices that can be folded over for a novel pizza-eating experience . The traditional The Big New Yorker includes double pepperoni or you can opt to select your own favorite topping . The Big New Yorker will be available for $13.99 and up, depending on what ingredients you choose.

The Big New Yorker's Comeback:

The Big New Yorker is coming back and it's breaking world records . The pizza boasted 8,800 pounds of cheese, 13,653 pounds of dough, 4,948 pounds of sweet marinara sauce, over 8,800 pounds of cheese, and roughly 630,496 regular and cupped pepperoni.

This pizza is being made at the Los Angeles Convention Center and is breaking the Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Pizza . This pizza is said to be nearly 13,990 square-foot mega pie.

Pizza Hut's Previous Records:

Pizza Hut has set a size-related world record before . The company's CEO, David Graves, says

We were the first to deliver a pizza. We're the first to take an order over the Internet... We've always done big, exciting things.

Pizza Hut holds the world record for the Highest Altitude Pizza Delivery on Land after transporting a pizza to Mount Kilimanjaro's lofty summit (a height of 19,347 feet) in 2016.

Conclusion:

Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker is breaking world records with its 8,800 pounds of cheese and 13,990 square-foot mega pie. The Big New Yorker is a limited-time offering and will be available for $13.99 and up, depending on what ingredients you choose.

The pizza will be available on January 31 for Hut Rewards members and February 1 for everyone else. Pizza Hut has set a size-related world record before and it's only a matter of time before they set another one.

