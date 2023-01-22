Egg Smuggling On The Rise As Prices Continue To Soar: People Risk Fines And Penalties For Affordable Eggs

Egg prices in the United States have recently skyrocketed, increasing by 49.1% in November.

Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash

This increase is largely due to a bird flu outbreak, which has impacted about 57.8 million birds, according to the United States Department of Agriculture . The outbreak of bird flu is a recent phenomenon in the United States and has left many scrambling to find affordable eggs.

Bird Flu Outbreak:

The bird flu outbreak has caused a significant reduction in the number of birds and has resulted in a shortage of eggs. The disease spreads rapidly through direct and indirect contact and can be transferred via eggs, crates, and other equipment. The last time the United States recorded an outbreak of bird flu was in 2015, but this latest surge has wiped out even more birds.

Egg Production:

The shortage of eggs is further compounded by the fact that it takes about 20 weeks to raise a chicken old enough to start laying eggs. If a flock of birds that was on its way to laying eggs gets wiped out by the disease, another 20 weeks might have to pass before new chickens are in a position to lay eggs. This means that there's not a ready supply of replacement pullets.

The USDA has indicated that egg production has dropped from 9.7 billion in December 2021 to 8.9 billion in November 2022.

Smuggling Eggs:

With the shortage of affordable eggs, some people are trying to smuggle eggs past Customs and Border Patrol. U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded a 108% increase in the number of eggs they confiscated at ports of entry between Oct. 2022 and the end of the year. Many of these cases involve the transport of eggs across the border from Mexico, where in some cities, you can get 30 eggs for about $3.40.

Penalties:

However, this activity is strictly forbidden by law. Raw eggs and live poultry such as chickens and turkeys are not allowed to be carried into the country from abroad because they can bring pests and diseases along with them, per CBS News .

This has been the case since 2012. People who smuggle raw eggs into the country face stiff punishments. Those who fail to declare them may be charged anywhere from $300 to $10,000. Those who do declare the eggs won't face fines, but the eggs will be taken and incinerated.

Conclusion:

The bird flu outbreak has caused a significant reduction in the number of birds and has resulted in a shortage of eggs. The shortage of eggs is further compounded by the fact that it takes about 20 weeks to raise a chicken old enough to start laying eggs. With the shortage of affordable eggs, some people are trying to smuggle eggs past Customs and Border Patrol.

However, this activity is strictly forbidden by law, and people who smuggle raw eggs into the country face stiff punishments.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you been affected by the recent egg shortage? Have you ever tried to smuggle eggs across the border? Do you think the penalties for smuggling eggs are too severe?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!