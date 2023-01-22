Sierra Mist Out, Starry In: PepsiCo's New Lemon-Lime Soda Hits the Shelves - A New Twist on a Classic Flavor

PepsiCo has announced the release of Starry, a lemon-lime-flavored soda that will replace Sierra Mist, a brand that has been around for 24 years.

Photo by Starry

The new soda is caffeine-free and is now available in both original and zero-sugar varieties at retailers across the country. The move comes as the company aims to better position itself within the lemon-lime soda category and compete with Sprite.

Why the Change?

According to CNN , Sierra Mist's share of the soda market barely surpassed a tenth of 1% and has been decreasing for at least the past five years, while sprite's share has climbed to almost 8%. PepsiCo is determined to change that with the launch of Starry.

Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America, says :

At PepsiCo, we are hyper-focused on consumer centric innovation, and we know there's a strong demand for lemon lime flavored soda with the category continuing to accelerate.

Flavor Profile:

The representative from PepsiCo described that Starry has "higher citrus flavors that are true to fruit and more aromatic which delivers a more balanced, cleaner, crisp finish than Sierra Mist." Additionally, the company claims that Starry has "the perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition."

Targeting Younger Consumers:

Starry is being geared towards younger consumers , as evidenced by the soda's tagline, "Starry Hits Different," which features internet slang popular among the Gen Z crowd. The company plans to roll out a national TV commercial, 360 digital and social content, as well as large-scale sports, culture, and entertainment partnerships.

Conclusion:

PepsiCo is looking to take on sprite with the launch of Starry, a new lemon-lime-flavored soda that will replace Sierra Mist. The new soda is caffeine-free, has a stronger flavor profile and is being geared towards younger consumers. The company plans to roll out a national TV commercial, 360 digital and social content, as well as large-scale sports, culture, and entertainment partnerships.

