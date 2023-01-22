Costco's Popular Sandwich and Salad Lunch Kit Is Back On Menu!

Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit.

Photo by Omar Abascal on Unsplash

Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit, a roasted chicken croissant served with lettuce and tomatoes, along with a side of Caesar salad, tons of croutons and two little containers of dressing.

The kit, which can serve one or two people, can be eaten hot or cold, right out of the container.

Popular Sandwich and Salad Lunch Kit:

The lunch kit, which was last seen in the spring and on and off since at least 2015, has lots of loyal customers cheering at its return , describing it as the "holy grail of sandwiches," according to Mashed .

Price Change:

The only thing that has changed is the price, which has gone up to $10, an increase of $3 since it was last seen. Despite the price increase, the portion size remains the same and is still considered to be a good value for the price.

Instructions For Eating:

Some customers have their own instructions for how to eat this perfect specimen. One recommended popping it in the air fryer for 10 minutes at 300 degrees. Another said that five minutes at 350 degrees is ideal.

Beware:

Beware though, Costco has been known to give and then take away. So, it is recommended to grab this before it's gone again.

Conclusion:

Costco's popular sandwich and salad lunch kit is back and is considered to be a good value for the price. Despite the price increase, the portion size remains the same and is still considered to be a good value for the price. Customers have their own instructions for how to eat this perfect specimen and it is recommended to grab this before it's gone again.

