Costco Members Rejoice: You Can Now Enjoy 90-Day Return Window and Waived Connection Fees with T-Mobile!

T-Mobile has now become the exclusive wireless provider at approximately 30% of all Costco locations, offering personal cell phone and internet plans.

Photo by Omar Abascal on Unsplash

Costco shoppers were left without a place to purchase mobile phone services after Wireless Advocates LLC ended its partnership with the company. However, a new provider has stepped in to fill the void. T-Mobile has now become the exclusive wireless provider at approximately 30% of all Costco locations, offering personal cell phone and internet plans.

New Partnership:

T-Mobile will now have a presence at 178 Costco warehouses , offering both personal cell phone and internet plans. At this time, T-Mobile will be offering "Ship-To" services, meaning that if customers sign up for new phones and a new service plan, the phones will be shipped directly to their homes and will not be available for in-store pickup.

Costco members will also have added incentives to sign up for cell service through T-Mobile at their local warehouse. The company will waive its regular $35 Device Connection Charge if customers sign up at Costco, in addition to a 90-day return window for all purchases.

Potential Future Solutions:

The permanent solution for Costco's plans to offer cell phone services to members remains to be seen. According to T-Mo Report , AT&T has exclusive cell service rights at other Costco locations, so these companies may be competing for exclusive rights across Costco's entire network.

One Redditor speculated that Costco may be seeking to work directly with the cell providers rather than partner with another third party when Wireless Advocates LLC vanished overnight.

Conclusion:

The sudden shuttering of the cell phone kiosks at Costco left would-be buyers without a place to sign up for service plans and wondering if they would need to seek alternate options in the future.

However, T-Mobile has now stepped in to become the exclusive wireless provider in approximately 30% of all Costco locations. Costco members can now look out for T-Mobile representatives and the newly-updated cell phone kiosks on their next Costco run.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you had experience buying mobile phone services through Costco before? What are your thoughts on T-Mobile becoming the exclusive wireless provider at Costco locations? Have you had experience with T-Mobile's services before?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!