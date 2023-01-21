New York City, NY

Whole Foods' Largest Selection of Local Products Yet: New Store Opens in Downtown Manhattan

Ty D.

Whole Foods Market opened its newest grocery store in New York City's financial district on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02o5HF_0kMnkhgR00
Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

Whole Foods Market opened its newest grocery store in New York City's financial district on Wednesday, featuring a wide selection of locally made products, an unprecedented layout and interior design, and a historic Art Deco-style building. This is the 513th location for the upscale supermarket chain in the U.S.

Unique Store Design:

The new store, located inside the landmark One Wall Street skyscraper, is uniquely designed to pay homage to the building's original Art Deco style, with brassy fixtures and geometric patterns throughout. The 42,000-square-foot supermarket is also unique because of its labyrinth-like lower level, which is a result of the building's protected landmark status.

Local Products:

The new store also features Whole Foods' largest selection yet of locally made products from the surrounding tri-state area, with over 1,000 items. Founders of several local food startups appeared in person for the store's opening day festivities. The store prominently displays local products throughout the aisles, with new products making their retail debut.

Conclusion:

The new Whole Foods location in downtown Manhattan has received positive feedback from customers who are excited to have a grocery store accessible to them in the area. The store's unique design and a large selection of locally made products make it a standout location for the grocery chain.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you ever visited a Whole Foods store before? How do you feel about the emphasis on locally made products in the new Whole Foods location? Do you think this new store will be successful in the financial district?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York# Food# Stores# Retail# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
16K followers

More from Ty D.

Pharmacy Giant Walgreens Held Responsible for Contributing to Opioid Epidemic: Agrees to $83 Million Settlement

Walgreens has agreed to pay West Virginia $83 million to settle allegations that the pharmacy chain contributed to the opioid crisis in the state. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) This settlement comes as part of a string of settlements between West Virginia and other pharmacies, including Walmart, CVS, and Rite Aid, in recent months. The state claims that Walgreens contributed to an "oversupply" of prescription opioids and failed to stop the powerful, addictive painkillers from being diverted for illegal uses. This article will examine the details of the settlement and the allegations against Walgreens.

Read full story
37 comments
California State

New Pay Laws Put Pressure on Tech Companies to Disclose Salary Ranges in Job Postings

A new website that tracks companies cutting jobs in the tech sector is now turning its attention to a new issue: how well tech companies are following new laws that require pay ranges in job postings.

Read full story

Amazon Faces Tough Choices: Closing Charity Programs, Cutting Staff, And Facing CEO Pay Pressure

As companies continue to feel the effects of the pandemic, many are making tough choices in order to cut costs. Amazon is no exception, with reports suggesting that the company may be planning to cut staff and reduce the salaries of its CEO, in line with other tech companies like Apple. This article will examine the actions that Amazon is taking to cut costs, as well as the challenges that the company is facing in balancing the need for cost-saving measures with the need for strong leadership.

Read full story

Macy's Honors Black History Month with Special Campaign to Benefit HBCU Students

Macy's, the famous department store, will be honoring Black History Month by launching a special month-long campaign in stores and online to benefit UNCF (United Negro College Fund).

Read full story
2 comments

McDonald's Announces Job Cuts Amid Plans For Nationwide Expansion

McDonald's, the biggest fast food chain in the United States, is planning to cut some corporate jobs while expanding its stores nationwide. According to a company-wide memo, the CEO of McDonald's, Chris Kempczinski, announced an internal reorganization that aims to refocus the chain's priorities and cited an "outdated and self-limiting" approach currently in place. According to the fast food chain, the job cuts are not intended to reduce costs, but rather to promote innovation and efficiency.

Read full story
19 comments
Hudson, OH

"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-Up

Recently, a video was posted on Reddit of a customer at an Arby's in Hudson, Ohio, who had a meltdown over an issue with his order. The video, which was originally posted on the r/PublicFreakout subreddit, has been labeled as a "Karen" moment due to the customer's overreaction and hostile attitude towards the employee. This incident is not the first of its kind, as fast-food restaurants are often the site of similar altercations.

Read full story
39 comments
Texas State

Texas Hit With Egg Shortage Crisis: Prices Soar As Avian Flu Wipes Out Farms

Egg prices have risen dramatically this past year, with a 49.1% increase from a year earlier. Americans have seen record-high inflation, as overall inflation hit 9.1% in June, a 40-year high. Food was one of the hardest hit areas, surging beyond overall inflation. Groceries, and eggs, continue to get hit hard. The latest Consumer Price Index report, released on December 13, reflects prices for November 2022, and showed that the price of eggs was up a staggering 49.1% from a year earlier.

Read full story
12 comments

Starbucks Is Taking Over Your Doorstep: Delivery Now Available Nationwide!

Starbucks is expanding its delivery services to all 50 states by March 2023. The famous coffee chain is partnering with DoorDash to achieve this goal. Starbucks tested this idea last year in six major cities and the launch was successful enough for the company to take their delivery options to the next level. The press release states that 95% of Starbucks menu items will be available for delivery and customization online or on DoorDash's app.

Read full story
2 comments

Taco Bell's Free Mexican Pizza Is Back But There's A Catch!

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is a beloved dish that's been making a comeback. The Mexican Pizza is a revelation for some customers, who've noted its flaky, crispy shells are different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos. However, the Mexican Pizza has not always been easy to get, and it's been out of stock by June 2022.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

California's Controversial Fast Food Law: Fast Food Chains Unite To Oppose California's FAST Act

California representatives were looking to enact a state-wide food-related law, the California FAST Act, that would improve working conditions for those in the fast food industry.

Read full story
255 comments

Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker Breaks World Record For Largest Pizza With 13,990 Square-Foot Mega Pie!

Pizza is a favorite food of many people and Pizza Hut has recently announced that they will be bringing back the beloved "The Big New Yorker" pizza. This pizza is unique because it boasts 8,800 pounds of cheese and has larger-than-normal slices that can be folded over for a novel pizza-eating experience. The traditional The Big New Yorker includes double pepperoni or you can opt to select your own favorite topping. The Big New Yorker will be available for $13.99 and up, depending on what ingredients you choose.

Read full story
2 comments

Egg Smuggling On The Rise As Prices Continue To Soar: People Risk Fines And Penalties For Affordable Eggs

Egg prices in the United States have recently skyrocketed, increasing by 49.1% in November. This increase is largely due to a bird flu outbreak, which has impacted about 57.8 million birds, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The outbreak of bird flu is a recent phenomenon in the United States and has left many scrambling to find affordable eggs.

Read full story
292 comments

Sierra Mist Out, Starry In: PepsiCo's New Lemon-Lime Soda Hits the Shelves - A New Twist on a Classic Flavor

PepsiCo has announced the release of Starry, a lemon-lime-flavored soda that will replace Sierra Mist, a brand that has been around for 24 years. The new soda is caffeine-free and is now available in both original and zero-sugar varieties at retailers across the country. The move comes as the company aims to better position itself within the lemon-lime soda category and compete with Sprite.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco's Popular Sandwich and Salad Lunch Kit Is Back On Menu!

Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit. Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit, a roasted chicken croissant served with lettuce and tomatoes, along with a side of Caesar salad, tons of croutons and two little containers of dressing.

Read full story
9 comments

Costco Members Rejoice: You Can Now Enjoy 90-Day Return Window and Waived Connection Fees with T-Mobile!

T-Mobile has now become the exclusive wireless provider at approximately 30% of all Costco locations, offering personal cell phone and internet plans. Costco shoppers were left without a place to purchase mobile phone services after Wireless Advocates LLC ended its partnership with the company. However, a new provider has stepped in to fill the void. T-Mobile has now become the exclusive wireless provider at approximately 30% of all Costco locations, offering personal cell phone and internet plans.

Read full story
2 comments
Arapahoe County, CO

Taco Bell Rat Poisoning Saga Takes a Turn: Man Hospitalized After Consuming Burrito

A recent incident at a Taco Bell in Colorado has raised concerns after a man was hospitalized after consuming a burrito from the location. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has reported that the problem began when a customer used the drive-thru to order several soft tacos and a soda, but was told that they could not provide him with his soda due to the machine being out of order. The man asked for a burrito as a replacement, but things escalated when he was told the staff was unable to comply with his request.

Read full story
74 comments

Subway Considers $10 Billion Sale Amid Challenges: According To A Report

Subway, the largest restaurant chain in the United States, is reportedly looking for a new owner in a potential $10 billion sale. The Wall Street Journal cites an anonymous source who claims that the chain has retained advisers to explore the sale, which is said to be in its early stages. Subway has not confirmed or denied the rumors.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The East

In-N-Out Burger, a California-based fast-food chain, known for its secret menu and animal-style burgers, has announced plans to expand to the East Coast with new locations in the Nashville, Tennessee area starting in 2026.

Read full story
1 comments
Selma, AL

Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of Locations

Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world, and millions of people across the US rely on its stores to get their groceries and other necessities at a low cost. However, the company has not been immune to store closures and has had to close multiple "underperforming" locations throughout the country. Additionally, several Walmart stores have also suffered from massive fires that were set intentionally over the past few months. This has led to concerns over the future of affected locations and whether they will reopen.

Read full story
119 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy