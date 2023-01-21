Subway Considers $10 Billion Sale Amid Challenges: According To A Report

Subway, the largest restaurant chain in the United States, is reportedly looking for a new owner in a potential $10 billion sale.

The Wall Street Journal cites an anonymous source who claims that the chain has retained advisers to explore the sale, which is said to be in its early stages. Subway has not confirmed or denied the rumors.

Subway's Sales:

Subway, which has over 20,000 U.S. locations, achieved $9.4 billion in sales in 2021, up 13% from the year prior. However, this is still far lower than the $11.5 billion the company pulled in in 2015, according to Statista . The company was already facing a downturn before the pandemic hit, causing the chain to report a five-year low of $8.2 billion.

Subway’s Challenges:

At the leadership level, the company has undergone significant changes in the last decade as it changed hands from its founding families. CEO John Chidsey, who was appointed in 2019 , has been trying to improve the company's optics and products. One of his biggest initiatives was "Eat Fresh Refresh," which launched in 2021 in an effort to revamp the menu and recover from the closure of nearly 1,000 stores in 2020.

Despite these efforts, the chain has been losing customers to competitors like Jersey Mike's , who have embraced digital ordering and delivery. Subway has also faced issues with franchisees complaining about food quality and other company mandates. Additionally, the chain has been affected by the imprisonment of its former spokesperson, Jared Fogle, and a lawsuit over its tuna.

Subway's Transformation:

Recently, the chain has begun a transformation of quality over quantity, with a focus on franchisees owning multiple stores, drive-thru locations, and digital ordering . The company has also been remodeling its stores.

Conclusion:

It remains unclear when or if the reported sale of Subway will take place. The company has not confirmed or denied the rumors, and has stated that it is focused on moving the brand forward and helping franchisees be successful and profitable.

