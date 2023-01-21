Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The East

In-N-Out Burger, a California-based fast-food chain, known for its secret menu and animal-style burgers, has announced plans to expand to the East Coast with new locations in the Nashville, Tennessee area starting in 2026.

Photo by Kevin Lanceplaine on Unsplash

This marks a significant shift in the chain's prior reluctance to enter East Coast markets. In-N-Out's very first eastern U.S. territory office will also be built in nearby Franklin, Tennessee.

Expansion Plans:

The fast-food chain currently operates 385 locations in seven states: California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas. The Tennessee locations tentatively planned for 2026 will be supported by In-N-Out's meat production facility in Lancaster, Texas.

Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out's Owner and President said :

While we are focused on Tennessee at this time, knowing we'll be delivering from our warehouse in Texas, there is a path that crosses a few other states that could be in our future.

Why So Long?

In-N-Out has a strict policy of not using frozen beef or french fries, making expansion difficult. All locations must be within 300 miles of one of their patty-making meat distribution centers, currently located in only two states: California and Texas. The new expansion plans signify a major shift in the chain's prior reluctance to enter East Coast markets.

Economic Impact:

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has hailed the burger chain's decision as a boon to the local economy. In a statement , he called In-N-Out's expansion plans a $125 million investment that will bring over 275 new jobs to the area. "It's a life-changing decision. It's exciting for our state," he added .

Conclusion:

In-N-Out is set to open its first location in the eastern United States in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2026. The expansion plan includes opening several locations in the area and building a 100,000-square-foot office in Franklin, Tennessee, to support the new locations. The move is a major shift for the California-based burger chain, which has never expanded east of Texas.

The expansion is made possible by the opening of a meat production facility in Lancaster, Texas, which will supply the new Tennessee locations. This news is exciting for fans of the popular burger chain and could pave the way for further expansion in the East Coast and Midwest in the future.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Are you excited about the news of In-N-Out opening locations in the East Coast? Have you ever tried In-N-Out before? If so, what is your favorite menu item? Do you think the expansion will be successful?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!