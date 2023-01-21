Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of Locations

Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world, and millions of people across the US rely on its stores to get their groceries and other necessities at a low cost.

However, the company has not been immune to store closures and has had to close multiple "underperforming" locations throughout the country. Additionally, several Walmart stores have also suffered from massive fires that were set intentionally over the past few months. This has led to concerns over the future of affected locations and whether they will reopen.

Multiple Walmart Stores Affected By Fires:

Several Walmart stores have been affected by fires in 2022. According to Fox 5 Atlanta , a 14-year-old girl started a fire in the paper goods aisle of a Walmart in Peachtree City, Georgia, in August, causing significant damage to the store.

A small fire broke out in the back of the store on Sept. 30 in Selma, Alabama, forcing the retailer to temporarily close the location. Another fire occurred in that Selma Walmart in November, causing damage to several areas, including the men's wear and children's departments, according to the newspaper .

Georgia Walmart Locations Hit The Hardest:

Georgia Walmart locations appear to have been disproportionately affected by fires in recent months. In May 2022, a Walmart store located in Atlanta was forced to close temporarily after a fire was set in the clothing department, as reported by CBS 46 .

This same location on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was targeted again before Christmas with another intentional fire, according to 11Alive. As a result, both of these stores remain closed and customers are being directed to shop at nearby locations during the ongoing closures.

Rising Concerns Over Store Reopening:

The recent fires have raised concerns about the future of certain Walmart locations. The fires have caused significant damage to the stores, resulting in closures of multiple locations. This has left many customers worried about whether they will be able to shop at their local Walmart store again in the future.

Conclusion:

Walmart has had to close multiple stores due to recent fires. The fires have been set intentionally, and the company has had to deal with blazes at several stores over the last year. The fires have caused significant damage to the stores and have resulted in the closure of multiple locations. This has led to concerns over the future of affected locations and whether they will reopen.

